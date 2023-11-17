Delayed Contract for England’s Health Data Platform Raises Concerns

The announcement of the contract award for the NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP), a significant analytics project for the healthcare provider, has been delayed by a few weeks. This £480 million ($588 million) project has been closely watched, with controversial spy-tech firm Palantir expressing its desire to win the deal. However, NHS England officials have decided to postpone the announcement of the winning bidder until mid-October.

The competition for the FDP started later than anticipated. Early engagement with suppliers for the project, which builds upon the NHS’s COVID data platforms managed by Palantir, began in April 2022 with a budget of up to £240 million ($294 million). However, the formal competition for the contract was delayed by six months, pushing back the estimated start date from June to September.

During this time, the project’s budget increased from £240 million to £360 million and then to £480 million. This escalation has raised concerns among critics who argue that the procurement process appears to favor Palantir. The controversy stems from Palantir’s involvement in providing security and immigration enforcement contracts for the US government. The company, linked to Peter Thiel, a supporter of former US President Donald Trump, has already secured NHS contracts without facing competition.

NHS England, however, denies any unfair advantage granted to Palantir in the FDP competition. While certain use cases from the existing Palantir system will be transferred to the FDP, the health organization claims that the selection process is unbiased.

To address concerns and involve the public, NHS England has launched a £2 million ($2.4 million) campaign to engage patients in discussions about the use of their data, including within the FDP project. The objective is to allow individuals to have a say in shaping how their health data is leveraged to enhance patient care. NHS Chief Data and Analytics Officer Ming Tang emphasized the importance of building public confidence and ensuring their active contribution in improving data utilization for better healthcare outcomes.

Notably, in August, Dr. Nicola Byrne, the national data guardian for NHS data, expressed concerns about the planned use of patient data in the FDP. Dr. Byrne emphasized the need for a strong voice in public discourse and the establishment of trust to avoid the spread of misinformation and discontent. Addressing these concerns and engaging with the public is crucial for building and maintaining trust in the program going forward.

Despite the delay in the contract award and the controversy surrounding the involvement of Palantir, the NHS remains committed to leveraging data to save lives and enhance patient care. The FDP project aims to unlock the potential of healthcare data and drive insights that can revolutionize healthcare delivery. By actively involving the public and addressing concerns, NHS England strives to ensure that the FDP is a trustworthy and effective platform for data-driven healthcare improvements.

