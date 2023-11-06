Six Contestants File Sexual Harassment Complaints Against Miss Universe Indonesia Organizers

Six contestants of the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant have recently filed complaints with the police, accusing organizers of sexual harassment. The contestants claimed that they were subjected to topless “body checks” during the pageant. The Indonesian beauty pageant took place in Jakarta from July 29 to August 3.

According to the contestants’ lawyer, the organizers requested five of the contestants to strip down to their underwear for physical examinations. These examinations took place in a room with more than 20 people, including men. Furthermore, the contestants reported that they were then photographed topless, which left them feeling violated and uncomfortable.

While the organizers have not yet responded to the allegations, the police have confirmed that they will be investigating the claims made by the contestants. The Miss Universe Organization, which has been running the contest since 1952, has not yet provided a comment on the matter.

This incident sheds light on the importance of ensuring the safety and respect of participants in beauty pageants. It is essential for organizers to prioritize creating a secure and supportive environment for contestants, rather than subjecting them to unnecessary and invasive measures.

It is worth noting that beauty pageants, including the Miss Universe competition, have faced criticism in the past for objectifying women. This incident in Indonesia highlights the need for ongoing discussions and measures to address these concerns.

Moving forward, it is crucial for beauty pageant organizers worldwide to reassess their practices and ensure that contestants are treated with dignity and respect. By doing so, these organizations can foster an inclusive and empowering environment for all participants.