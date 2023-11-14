In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Belarus emerged as a key player in the conflict. However, as tensions escalated, Belarus shifted its position, retreating from direct involvement and leaving the fighting to Russia. This decision has had significant implications for Belarus’s own economic stability, which has been threatened by the collapse of oil exports to Ukraine. This article aims to delve into the complex history of Ukraine’s efforts to navigate its relationship with Belarus during the war and shed light on the country’s pragmatic choices in dealing with various political forces.

One of the crucial figures in Ukraine’s strategy was Yevheniy Shevchenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and a controversial figure due to his affiliations and political views. Shevchenko, who had cultivated a close relationship with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his son Nikolai, played a pivotal role in maintaining communication and facilitating talks between Ukraine and Belarus. While Shevchenko’s public persona was deemed “maximally undesirable” for Ukraine by some officials, his connection with Lukashenko proved valuable in navigating the crisis.

Prior to the invasion, Shevchenko had developed a “warm relationship” with the Lukashenkos, with the basis of their connection established during the contentious 2020 Belarusian presidential election. Despite the controversy and protests surrounding the election, Shevchenko extended his congratulations to Lukashenko on social media, expressing gratitude for his “soulful attitude towards Ukraine.” Shevchenko’s views on Lukashenko were further expounded in an interview, where he praised the leader as a “charismatic” and “people’s president.”

Shevchenko’s relationship with Lukashenko came to the forefront when he was invited to meet the Belarusian president in Minsk in April 2021. The meeting was covered by Lukashenko’s press service and a propagandist Telegram channel, emphasizing the mutual respect between the two individuals. Lukashenko even remarked that there were still people in Ukraine who had respect for Belarus. This encounter showcased Shevchenko’s influence and his potential to shape dialogue between Ukraine and Belarus.

When the Russian invasion unfolded in February 2022, Ukraine turned to Shevchenko in a bid to maintain communication with Lukashenko and facilitate talks. Shevchenko’s personal connection with the Belarusian president allowed Ukraine to establish contact at the highest level. Shevchenko’s role was crucial in persuading Lukashenko to initiate a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ensuring the safety of the Ukrainian delegation during the first round of talks. His involvement proved instrumental in navigating the fragile dynamics of the conflict.

Amidst the shifting alliances and political calculations, Ukraine had to make pragmatic choices based on its national interests. Encouraging right-wing forces opposing Lukashenko’s regime became a strategy to counterbalance Russian influence and find alternative allies. This approach favored a focus on supporting the democratic government-in-exile led by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

While the core facts remain intact, this article offers a divergent perspective on the events surrounding Ukraine’s attempts to contain Belarus’s involvement in the war. It highlights the complexities of political alliances, the significance of personal connections, and the pragmatic choices made by Ukraine in navigating the crisis.

FAQs

Q: Who is Yevheniy Shevchenko?

A: Yevheniy Shevchenko is a member of the Ukrainian parliament who played a key role in maintaining communication between Ukraine and Belarus during the war.

Q: What was Shevchenko’s relationship with Alexander Lukashenko?

A: Shevchenko cultivated a close relationship with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his son Nikolai, which proved instrumental in facilitating talks and maintaining communication.

Q: Why did Ukraine encourage right-wing forces opposing Lukashenko?

A: Ukraine’s support for right-wing forces opposing Lukashenko’s regime was a strategic move to counterbalance Russian influence and seek alternative allies.

Q: What were the implications of Belarus’s decision to retreat from direct involvement in the war?

A: Belarus’s decision to leave the fighting to Russia had significant implications for its own economic stability, as it was threatened by the collapse of oil exports to Ukraine.

Q: How did Ukraine navigate the crisis with Belarus?

A: Ukraine relied on personal connections, such as Yevheniy Shevchenko’s relationship with Lukashenko, to maintain communication and facilitate talks with Belarus during the war.