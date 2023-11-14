Conservatives Hope Legal Challenge Can Alter Biden’s Migrant Parole Policies

Conservative plaintiffs are initiating a legal challenge against a key border policy implemented by the Biden administration. The policy allows 30,000 nationals from four countries – Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV) – to be flown into the U.S. and granted parole each month. The plaintiffs believe that a successful outcome in this case could potentially undermine other Biden policies.

The case specifically targets a Homeland Security policy expanded in January that permits the entry of CHNV nationals through parole. Those who are granted parole can apply for work permits, provided they meet certain requirements such as having a sponsor and passing background checks. The policy is being challenged by 20 GOP-led states, who argue that it is an abuse of parole, which should only be granted in situations of urgent humanitarian need or significant public benefit.

The Biden administration maintains that its use of parole is legally justified. It cites past instances of parole being granted to Vietnamese refugees in the 1970s and Ukrainian nationals more recently. The administration argues that these expanded parole pathways are necessary because the removal of nationals from these countries is challenging. The parole program is part of the administration’s broader strategy to address the ongoing crisis at the southern border. It aims to provide legal pathways as alternatives to illegal entry.

The administration warns that without the CHNV program and other measures in place to encourage migrants to use lawful routes, there could be a significant surge in illegal migration at the southwest border. The plaintiffs, in partnership with America First Legal led by former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller, assert that the administration is exploiting parole authority to create a de facto amnesty for illegal immigrants.

The case is being heard by Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump nominee known for his previous decisions against reduced interior enforcement priorities. While the outcome is uncertain, the administration is reportedly preparing for the possibility that the program may be blocked. If the CHNV program is indeed halted, it could have implications for other related policies. One such policy allows up to 1,450 migrants a day at the border to enter through parole if they have made an appointment via the CBP One app.

Although not targeted in this specific case, Miller believes that the success of the challenge could result in the prohibition of that program as well. However, he cautions that if the parole scheme remains intact, there would be no limit to the number of illegal immigrants who could be granted parole and subsequently be legalized.

As this legal battle unfolds, the border continues to experience a surge in numbers. In July, there were over 180,000 encounters reported. Republicans attribute the ongoing crisis to the Biden administration’s policies while the administration urges Congress to approve additional funding and pass an immigration reform bill. It is worth noting that Republicans have rejected the proposed bill due to its inclusion of a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants.

FAQ:

Q: What is parole?

A: Parole is a legal mechanism that grants temporary permission to enter or stay in a country for specific reasons, such as humanitarian need or public benefit.

Q: How does the Biden administration defend the use of parole?

A: The administration argues that parole is a lawful and necessary measure, citing previous instances of parole being granted to refugees.

Q: Who is challenging the Biden administration’s parole policy?

A: 20 GOP-led states, supported by America First Legal, are suing to block the policy.

Q: What could be the consequence of a successful legal challenge?

A: If the CHNV program is deemed unlawful, it could potentially lead to the prohibition of other related parole programs and policies.

