Conservative British Lawmaker Resigns, Questions Prime Minister’s Leadership

London, Aug 27 – Nadine Dorries, a member of parliament in the United Kingdom, has officially resigned from the Conservative Party, criticizing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in her resignation letter. Dorries, a close associate of former leader Boris Johnson, had initially announced her intention to step down in June but faced criticism for not following through, leading to delays in the by-election to replace her.

In her lengthy resignation letter, Dorries condemned Sunak’s leadership, accusing him of presiding over a “zombie parliament” with no meaningful progress and lacking any political vision. She questioned the prime minister’s accomplishments since taking office a year ago, highlighting his unelected position and absence of a mandate from the people.

Dorries stated, “You hold the office of prime minister unelected, without a single vote, not even from your own MPs. You have no mandate from the people and the government is adrift. You have squandered the goodwill of the nation, for what?”

As a former finance minister and investment banker, Sunak assumed the role of prime minister last year following a party leadership contest. Despite his efforts to restore his party’s credibility through technocratic leadership, the Conservatives are currently trailing behind the Labour Party in opinion polls due to challenges such as high inflation, economic stagnation, industrial unrest, and long waiting times for essential services.

The by-election to replace Dorries is expected to take place in the autumn, providing the Conservatives with a significant test of their popularity. By-election votes serve as one of the remaining opportunities to gauge public support prior to the upcoming general election.

As public sentiment becomes increasingly important in shaping the political landscape, many are eagerly awaiting a grand political vision from the prime minister that would justify the disruptions and inertia experienced thus far. However, critics argue that no such vision has been articulated.

While a spokesperson for Sunak declined to comment on Dorries’ resignation letter, the prime minister’s leadership and political future remain under scrutiny. The upcoming by-election will undoubtedly be closely watched, as it may indicate the current level of public support for the Conservative Party.

