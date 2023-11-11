Conservative Party: Former Chairman Raises Concerns about MP Rape Allegations with Police

The Conservative Party is facing allegations that a former chairman raised concerns with the police regarding allegations of rape against a Member of Parliament (MP) that had not been adequately addressed. Sir Jake Berry, who served as party chairman during Liz Truss’s brief premiership in 2022, reportedly wrote a letter to the police expressing his concerns about one alleged victim receiving support paid for by the Conservative Party.

The details of the letter were published in the Mail on Sunday, shedding light on the concerns raised by Sir Jake Berry and former chief whip Wendy Morton. The letter, written shortly after Sir Jake left his chairman position in October 2022, stated that they had become aware of multiple allegations against an MP referred to as X. The allegations included the serious offense of multiple rapes, affecting five victims.

According to the letter, the matter had been ongoing for over two years, and the inaction of others had allowed the MP, referred to as X, to continue offending. The letter also claimed that one individual, who remained unnamed, was receiving ongoing support funded by the Conservative Party.

The Conservative Party has declined to comment on the allegations or provide further information at this time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who is Sir Jake Berry?

A: Sir Jake Berry is a former chairman of the Conservative Party, who served during Liz Truss’s brief premiership in 2022.

Q: What were the concerns raised by Sir Jake Berry?

A: Sir Jake Berry reportedly raised concerns with the police regarding allegations of rape against an MP that had not been properly addressed.

Q: Were any specific details provided about the allegations?

A: Yes, the letter published in the Mail on Sunday mentioned that there had been five victims subjected to a range of offenses, including multiple rapes.

Q: Did the letter mention any ongoing support?

A: Yes, the letter claimed that one individual, whose identity remained undisclosed, was receiving ongoing support funded by the Conservative Party.

Q: Has the Conservative Party responded to the allegations?

A: The Conservative Party has declined to comment on the allegations or provide further information.