Conservative Lawmakers Concerned About Delay in Government Funding Fight: A Shift in Strategy

Several conservative lawmakers have expressed their concern over the recent slowdown in the government funding fight, stating that they do not expect any votes on the House’s remaining appropriations bills until the new year. This decision has raised concerns among conservatives who believe it may cost Republicans valuable time in negotiations.

Instead of moving forward with appropriations bills before the end of the year, lawmakers will recess on December 15 and return in January. This delay has left some lawmakers feeling frustrated. Representative Ralph Norman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, expressed his disappointment, saying, “We punted. I hate that we did it the way we did it.” He further added that both Republicans and Democrats have a track record of spending taxpayers’ money without making significant cuts.

Just before their recess, Congress passed a temporary extension of last year’s government funding levels, but with two separate deadlines. The passage of this measure, known as a continuing resolution (CR), prevented a government shutdown over the holidays. However, some Republicans believe that it also lessened the urgency for Congress to reach a deal.

Representative Keith Self expressed his concerns, stating, “All we’ve done with these two CRs is kick the can down the road. We still have a tough road ahead of us. We’ve got to get on with our business.” He believes that moving the deadline forward reduces the pressure on lawmakers to act swiftly. Self added, “This town needs a deadline. When you moved the deadline out, it takes pressure off. This town responds to pressure. Otherwise, we’re happy to just let things go.”

Some lawmakers stressed the importance of addressing these spending bills promptly, while others expressed frustration over the lack of input from their fellow legislators. Representative Tim Burchett emphasized the need for open discussions and hoped that leadership would start listening to their concerns.

However, disagreements within the GOP have caused delays in the government funding fight for months. House leaders faced objections from both moderates and conservatives, resulting in spending bills being pulled from the vote schedule multiple times. Consequently, this has contributed to the current slowdown.

A senior GOP aide acknowledged these disagreements as the primary reason for the apparent delay. The aide stated, “We threw everything at the wall trying to get these appropriations bills passed. We couldn’t. So I just don’t think there’s going to be a breakthrough at the moment.”

Despite the public delay, conversations between top appropriators in the House and Senate are ongoing. A GOP lawmaker emphasized that there may not be a clear benefit to moving forward with the bills at this point. Instead, focus should be shifted towards negotiating with the Senate based on the House’s official negotiating position.

While the delay in the government funding fight has caused concern among conservative lawmakers, it also presents an opportunity to reevaluate their strategy. This shift in timeline may allow for more in-depth discussions and a more thoughtful approach to negotiating a deal. As the government funding fight continues, lawmakers from both parties must find common ground to ensure the effective functioning of the government.

