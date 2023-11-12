The Tragic Loss of Maj. Tobin Lewis: A Hero Remembered

Conifer, Colorado – It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Maj. Tobin Lewis, a devoted family man and proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Maj. Lewis, also known as Toby, tragically lost his life along with two fellow Marines when their aircraft crashed on Melville Island in northern Australia. This heartbreaking incident occurred on a fateful Sunday morning, leaving behind a legacy of bravery and sacrifice.

The Marine Rotational Force has confirmed that Maj. Lewis, Capt. Eleanor Beau, and Cpl. Spencer Collart were on duty when the aircraft went down. The crash resulted in the loss of their lives while injuring twenty other Marines who were on board. This devastating event has left a void in the lives of their loved ones and the entire military community.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the Lewis family, who are preparing to say their final goodbyes to their beloved Toby. Kathy Lewis, Toby’s mother, shared the profound impact that this loss has had on their family. However, she emphasized that their faith has been a source of strength during these trying times. Kathy highlighted the importance of faith in helping them navigate the immense grief they are experiencing.

Inside their Conifer home, Kathy is surrounded by cherished photographs of her son, serving as a reminder of his remarkable character and the love he shared with family and friends. Toby was known for his vibrant personality, athleticism, and his unwavering love for animals. From a young age, he had a deep passion for flight, which led him to pursue a degree in aviation. After completing college, he followed his dreams and entered the Marine Corps through the Officers Candidate School.

Toby’s wife, Meredith, and their three young daughters – Lydia, Nora, and Eliana – now face life without their adored husband and father. As they reside in Kaneohe Bay at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, their faith and the support of their larger faith family are providing them with solace during these challenging times.

Although we mourn the loss of Maj. Tobin Lewis and the other brave Marines, it is important to remember their selflessness and commitment to serving our country. Their sacrifice will forever be etched into the annals of history, reminding us of the courage displayed by our military personnel every day. Let us honor Maj. Lewis’s memory by cherishing our loved ones, supporting the families of service members, and recognizing the sacrifices made by those who protect our nation.

