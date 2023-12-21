New Title: The Complex Task of Protecting Religious Sites in Gaza

A recent incident involving the striking of a church and convent in Gaza has brought to light the efforts of congressional staffers and aid organizations in trying to protect religious facilities from being targeted. While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has stated that they did not intentionally target these sites, the emails obtained by POLITICO reveal a frantic exchange between Catholic Relief Services and Senate staff in an attempt to safeguard these buildings.

The Latin Patriarchate, which oversees the region, reported that an Israeli rocket hit the Convent of the Missionaries of Charity and snipers killed a mother and daughter near the Holy Family Church. These incidents occurred within a shared compound. The IDF, however, maintained that the strikes were not deliberate and were conducting an operation against Hamas nearby during the reported timing.

The emails, spanning from October 14 to October 26, demonstrate the coordination between Catholic Relief Services, Senate staffers, and the Israeli military. The aid organization provided the coordinates of several buildings, including the two that were later hit, with the hope of securing the safety of their staff and civilians seeking refuge. The Israeli officials, however, could not guarantee the protection of those inside.

These emails shed light on the difficulties aid organizations face in trying to safeguard their buildings and personnel. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of Israeli strikes, given that the IDF confirmed the locations of the facilities on the list. Furthermore, the correspondence reveals the extent to which lawmakers are involved in advocating for humanitarian organizations’ safety, particularly in the challenging context of Gaza’s dense population and deliberate Hamas embedding among civilians.

While the IDF did not provide a comment, it is important to note the anonymized nature of the aid organization’s leadership and congressional staffers to ensure their ongoing ability to protect civilians in Gaza from potential retribution.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How did congressional staff and aid organizations attempt to protect Gazan churches?

Congressional staff and aid organizations shared the coordinates of Christian facilities with the Israeli military to ensure their protection during conflicts.

2. Did the Israel Defense Forces intentionally target the churches in Gaza?

The IDF denies deliberately targeting the churches but acknowledges that they are reviewing the incidents in question.

3. Why did aid organizations rely on alternative methods of coordination during the conflict?

Increasing bombardment during the conflict compelled aid organizations to seek alternative methods, such as engaging with the Biden administration and lawmakers, to ensure the safety of their facilities and staff.

4. How did aid organizations collaborate with the Israeli military to prevent targeting?

Aid organizations, such as Catholic Relief Services, engaged in prolonged communication with the Israeli military, providing specific coordinates and even hand-drawing maps to accurately identify the buildings in need of protection.

5. What challenges do aid organizations face in protecting their buildings and personnel in Gaza?

Aid organizations encounter difficulties in safeguarding their buildings and personnel due to the complex nature of conflicts in densely populated areas, limited access to information, and the intentional embedding of fighters and weapons among civilian populations by groups like Hamas.