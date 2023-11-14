Congress Faces Accusations of Being Hostile Towards Hinduism

In a recent controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress party of being anti-Hindu if it continues its alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The criticism came after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made derogatory remarks equating Sanatan Dharma with malaria and calling for its eradication.

Sarma took a strong stand against the statement made by Udhayanidhi Stalin, expressing his belief that the TN minister had already revealed his true colors. However, the Assam chief minister went further, asserting that the real test lies with the Congress party and its leaders. If the Congress fails to sever ties with the DMK in the face of such anti-Hindu sentiments, it will only confirm the perception that the Congress itself is opposed to the Hindu faith.

This development raises serious questions about the Congress party’s commitment to promoting religious harmony and respect for diverse faiths. While political alliances are certainly important in the realm of democracy, they should never come at the expense of fundamental values and the sentiments of a large section of the population.

FAQ:

Q: What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say about Sanatan Dharma?

A: Udhayanidhi Stalin equated Sanatan Dharma with malaria and called for its eradication.

Q: What did Himanta Biswa Sarma accuse the Congress of?

A: Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of being anti-Hindu if it doesn’t end its alliance with the DMK.

Q: What is the significance of the Congress party’s response to these remarks?

A: The Congress party’s response will indicate their stance on Hinduism and religious inclusivity.