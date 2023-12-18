New Border Security and Ukraine Aid Deal Faces Uncertain Future

Negotiators in the Senate are facing significant challenges as they work towards finalizing a border security deal alongside additional aid for Ukraine. The discussions, which are taking place behind closed doors with the Biden administration and top Senate aides, have been complex and have yet to yield a complete agreement. While progress has been made on certain aspects of the border language, the negotiators have not been able to release a framework or summary of the deal.

Senator James Lankford, one of the key Republican negotiators, has acknowledged that a realistic timeline for completion is likely in January, when the House is back in session. Despite their efforts to expedite the process, it is anticipated that approving the bill on the Senate floor could take a week or even longer.

The negotiations are centered around the border security measures requested by House and Senate Republicans as a condition for passing President Joe Biden’s $106 billion aid package, which includes support for Ukraine and Israel. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has even canceled a week of holiday recess to allow the negotiations to continue. However, the prospects of releasing the full legislative text of the bill before the end of the month are uncertain. While a framework of the agreement could be presented to demonstrate progress, both Republican and Democratic members have emphasized the need to review the text before voting.

The difficulty in reaching an agreement on border security policy changes is a reflection of the deeply divided Congress, where attempts at immigration reform often fail. GOP senators previously blocked Biden’s spending request due to the absence of border security measures. The urgency to find a resolution before the holiday break has increased pressure on the negotiators, particularly as Ukraine urgently seeks additional U.S. aid amidst its ongoing war with Russia.

In an effort to advance the aid request, Sens. Lankford, Sinema, and Murphy met with top aides to Senate leaders and Biden administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Despite these discussions, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned that a potential vote this week will fail unless the remaining issues are fully addressed. The technical work involved in drafting the bill has become a time-consuming process that must be executed accurately for the bill to progress successfully.

While Schumer has the ability to prompt another vote this week, no firm decision has been made on whether to proceed. It is likely that the Senate will focus on confirming nominations and extending an expiring FAA bill instead. Additionally, a group of conservative senators has raised concerns about the secretive nature of the negotiations, calling for a Republican conference meeting in January when the House is expected to reconvene.

As the discussions continue, it is evident that there are complex policy details that still need to be resolved. These include raising the asylum standard for immigrants claiming credible fear, establishing an expedited removal process, and defining new expulsion authorities. Republicans are also advocating for policies that Democrats largely oppose, such as a transit ban and changes to parole authority. These divergent viewpoints add another layer of complexity to the negotiations, further complicating their outcome this year.

