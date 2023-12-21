Congress President Criticizes Vice President for Linking Caste to Mimicry Incident

In a recent development, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for connecting caste to a mimicry incident. Kharge, who has been consistently denied the opportunity to speak in the Upper House, argued that Dalits have historically been excluded from Parliament. He advised against invoking caste issues in parliamentary discussions, cautioning against the potential for incitement.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also expressed her concerns about the government’s handling of democracy. She highlighted the suspension of opposition MPs for demanding a statement on the breach of Parliament security. Gandhi deemed the breach unacceptable and criticized the prime minister for addressing the nation outside of Parliament, which she believed demonstrated a lack of respect for the House’s dignity. Kharge further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were making a significant error by not attending parliamentary sessions and demanded an apology from them.

While the Congress party accused the “entire Modi ecosystem” of being fixated on a trivial matter, AICC spokesman Jairam Ramesh highlighted the prime minister’s past behavior. Ramesh claimed that Modi had made derogatory comments about former vice president Hamid Ansari based on his religion during a farewell speech. Ramesh argued that Modi’s reaction to the mimicry incident seemed hypocritical in this context.

Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi dismissed Dhankhar’s claims of insult and drew attention to a video he possessed. The video depicted the 141 suspended MPs sitting on dharna (a form of protest) and disproved Dhankhar’s allegations. Rahul Gandhi urged the media to cover significant issues such as the suspension of MPs, the Adani controversy, France’s stance on the Rafale deal investigation, and the rising unemployment rate. He stressed the importance of a balanced news coverage approach.

In response to Dhankhar’s statement, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticized the vice president for connecting caste to mimicry. He sarcastically questioned whether all MPs should start displaying their caste names on placards.

Ultimately, this incident highlights the ongoing tensions within Indian politics and the need to maintain a respectful and inclusive environment within the parliamentary system.

