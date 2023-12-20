Congress to Delay Deal on Ukraine and Border Funding Until Mid-January

Congress is expected to postpone reaching an agreement on both Ukraine and border funding until mid-January. The delay comes as lawmakers navigate through various legislative challenges, making it increasingly unlikely for a deal to be reached this year.

The ongoing discussions regarding aid to Ukraine and funding for border security have faced numerous obstacles in recent weeks, leading to a prolonged negotiation process. Despite the urgency of these matters, partisan differences and competing priorities have hindered progress towards a resolution.

Reaching an agreement on Ukraine assistance has been a contentious issue, as lawmakers grapple with the appropriate level of funding and the broader implications of U.S. involvement. Although there is a shared recognition of the importance of supporting Ukraine, finding a consensus on the details has proven challenging.

Similarly, securing funding for border security measures has encountered significant hurdles amidst political divisions. The need for enhanced border control continues to be a pressing concern, but differing opinions on the best approach have caused delays in reaching a bipartisan consensus.

As a result of these challenges, Congress now anticipates that a deal on both Ukraine assistance and border funding will not be achieved until mid-January. Lawmakers recognize the significance of finding a resolution, but the complex nature of these issues necessitates additional time for fruitful negotiations.

