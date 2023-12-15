Congress has left Washington without reaching a deal on critical wartime support for Ukraine. Despite efforts by Senate negotiators and President Joe Biden’s administration to secure a compromise on border security, the stalemate remains. In the absence of a resolution, the Biden administration will have to rely on dwindling funds for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s aggression.

The impasse stems from opposition, particularly from Republican lawmakers, who are divided on the issue. Populist conservatives are no longer willing to fund the ongoing conflict, while others insist on enacting policies to address the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. President Biden has made repelling Russia a top foreign policy priority, but he faces an uphill battle in Congress.

Senate negotiators and top administration officials continue to work towards a solution. Meetings between White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, legislative affairs director Shuwanza Goff, and Senate negotiators have taken place. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has also been involved in discussions. Despite the efforts, no breakthrough has been achieved, and there is still a lot of work ahead.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has rescheduled the Senate’s return for next week, allowing negotiators more time to reach a deal. He remains committed to pushing for a Senate vote on the funding package, even without a finalized agreement in place.

The stakes are high for Ukraine, America, and Western democracy. Failure to act now could have far-reaching consequences. However, the House of Representatives has adjourned for the holidays, with no plans to reconvene until January. This further complicates the timeline for reaching a resolution.

As negotiations continue, the focus remains on addressing the number of migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border. The Biden administration has proposed changes to the law that would give Homeland Security officials more authority to stop asylum applications when capacity is exceeded. Other policies considered resemble those implemented during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key figure in the negotiations, expressed confidence in the progress being made. The goal is to craft a package that provides both policy solutions and funding to ensure an orderly, safe, secure, and humane process for seeking asylum and legal immigration. While there may be opposition from both conservative and progressive factions, the aim is to secure bipartisan support in the Senate.

Despite some friction points, such as resistance to curtail a humanitarian parole program, the negotiations are ongoing. However, immigration advocates have expressed concern over the concessions made by the White House. Senator Alex Padilla, who has been vocal in opposing certain policies, has urged caution in the negotiations to avoid detrimental outcomes.

The issue of border and immigration policy has long been a contentious one in Congress. Republicans argue that the Biden administration’s inclusion of border-related funding in the national security package and calls for reform have opened the door for negotiations. However, given the complexities involved, many GOP senators believe that reaching a deal on Ukraine aid this year is unlikely.

While efforts are underway to prove Russian President Vladimir Putin wrong in doubting U.S. support for Ukraine, the obstacles in Congress continue to hinder progress. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether a compromise can be reached, or if the stalemate will persist.