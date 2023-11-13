Congo President Urges Swift Departure of UN Peacekeepers

In a bold move, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo has called for the timely withdrawal of the United Nations peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, President Tshisekedi emphasized the need to fast track the departure, ensuring that it commences by the end of this year.

MONUSCO was established in 2010 as a successor to a previous U.N. operation, with the primary objective of addressing insecurity in the eastern region of the Central African country. This area has been plagued by ongoing conflicts and disputes between armed groups over control of territory and resources.

However, the presence of MONUSCO has faced growing criticism in recent years due to its perceived failure in protecting civilians from militia groups. This has led to heightened frustration and the emergence of deadly protests, reflecting the dissatisfaction with the mission’s performance.

President Tshisekedi’s decision to expedite the withdrawal stems from the belief that peacekeeping missions, which have been deployed for a quarter of a century, have fallen short in effectively addressing rebellions and armed conflicts. Expressing his concerns at the U.N. General Assembly, he announced that discussions would begin with the U.N. authorities to bring forward the “progressive withdrawal” of MONUSCO from December 2024 to December 2023.

Incidents such as the army crackdown on anti-U.N. demonstrations in the city of Goma, resulting in over 40 fatalities and numerous injuries, have underscored the urgency of this issue. Another protest in July 2022, which led to the loss of 15 lives, including three peacekeepers, further highlighted the need for a reassessment of the mission’s effectiveness.

As the government initiates discussions with the U.N. authorities, the timeline for the withdrawal will become clearer. President Tshisekedi’s decisive stance has set the stage for a significant transformation within the peacekeeping landscape in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

