Disarray as Journalists Urged to Depart Flood-Ravaged Derna

Amid the aftermath of devastating flooding in Derna, conflicting reports have emerged, stating that journalists have been instructed to leave the flood-hit city by local authorities. The aim of this measure, as confirmed by a government minister, is to ensure unfettered access for rescue teams engaged in relief efforts.

Hichem Abu Chkiouat, the minister of civil aviation in the eastern Libyan administration, voiced concerns over the large number of journalists present in Derna, citing their presence as an obstruction to the work of rescue teams. However, the authorities’ decision has generated confusion, with international aid organizations also reportedly being asked to alter their operations or depart altogether. These claims, though unconfirmed, have further contributed to the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the situation.

Adding to the challenges faced in Derna, communications links, which had recently been restored following the catastrophic collapse of a dam, experienced disruptions on Tuesday morning. The region’s telecommunications company attributed the outage to severed fiber optic cables and stated that an investigation was underway to determine the cause.

As the situation unfolds, it is essential to address the pressing concerns raised by journalists on the ground. Though contact has been lost with international and local reporters since the early hours of the morning, there have been no reports of journalists being detained. However, the absence of reliable information regarding their status adds to the overall uncertainty surrounding the situation.

Speaking from within the devastated city, journalist Tamer es-Samadi delivered a somber report, emphasizing the deteriorating humanitarian crisis. Difficulties in accessing resources and specialized search and rescue teams have significantly reduced the likelihood of finding survivors, leaving thousands of individuals still trapped under the rubble. It is a grim reality that finding survivors has become increasingly improbable, according to the Red Cross.

Rula al-Khatib, a journalist from the Emirati-based al-Hadath TV channel, highlighted the necessity for better organization within humanitarian and relief organizations operating in Derna. Local authorities have expressed their desire for a more efficient approach to aid deployment in order to cope with the dire circumstances.

The death toll resulting from the dual dam collapses during Storm Daniel on September 10 remains uncertain, with estimates ranging from approximately 4,000 to 11,000 casualties, as reported by government officials and aid agencies. In response to the disaster, hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in Derna, demanding accountability from their authorities, and expressing their grief and frustration.

Regrettably, large sections of Derna still lay in ruins, with families desperately searching for their missing loved ones amidst the mud and debris. Resentment among residents is palpable, as they lament that the catastrophe could have been avoided. Officials have reluctantly acknowledged that despite funds being allocated, a contract to repair the dams following similar incidents in 2007 was never completed.

The situation in Derna continues to evolve, with journalists playing a crucial role in shedding light on the struggles faced by its inhabitants and the challenges encountered by rescue teams. As developments unfold, it is imperative that the focus remains on providing assistance, addressing accountability, and preventing similar tragedies in the future.

FAQ

Q: Why were journalists asked to leave Derna?



A: Derna authorities asked journalists to leave the flood-hit city to ensure the uninterrupted work of rescue teams.

Q: What led to the confusion surrounding the situation in Derna?



A: Conflicting reports emerged, suggesting that international aid organizations were also asked to alter their operations or depart from Derna. However, these claims remain unconfirmed.

Q: Are there any reports of journalists being detained in Derna?



A: As of now, there have been no reports of journalists being detained in the city.

Q: What is the current state of communication in Derna?



A: Communications links experienced disruptions due to severed fiber optic cables, following the recently restored connectivity after the dam collapse.

Q: What is the extent of the destruction caused by the flooding?



A: Large portions of Derna remain in ruins, with families searching for their missing loved ones amidst the rubble.

Q: Why are residents expressing anger?



A: Residents blame the authorities for the disaster, alleging that preventive measures could have been taken. The failure to complete a contract to repair the dams following a previous incident in 2007 has also been acknowledged by officials.