President Biden made headlines once again as he stumbled into a 7-foot-tall Brazilian flag while taking the stage at the United Nations. This seemingly innocuous gaffe, however, escalated when he unintentionally snubbed Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by walking off stage without shaking his hand. The incident sparked visible irritation from Lula and raised questions about Biden’s age and suitability for a second term in office.

As Biden struggled with his translation device headset throughout Lula’s joint speech on workers’ rights, the Brazilian leader tried to capture his attention. “Can you hear me, President Biden? This is a historic moment for Brazil and for the US,” Lula asked, seeking acknowledgment. Biden nodded in response but continued to fumble with the headset, displaying a sense of frustration.

At the end of the speech, instead of extending his hand to Lula, President Biden shook hands with the International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert Huongbo. He then waved awkwardly to the audience, saluted, and shuffled off the stage, leaving the Brazilian president visibly irritated and making a swiping gesture with his arm.

Despite this unfortunate snub, Biden and Lula expressed their commitment to forge a stronger relationship between the US and Brazil, focusing on creating well-paying jobs and ensuring that workers benefit from the digital and green energy transition. Although the initial partnership only involves the two nations, they emphasized that other countries and organizations are welcome to join.

Lula highlighted the importance of upholding workers’ rights and supporting working families, particularly in the face of threats to democracies worldwide. He viewed the evolving relationship between the US and Brazil as more than just a simple bilateral partnership—it symbolized a faith-based relationship and a new era of equality. Lula stressed that poverty and inequality should be dismantled as they are detrimental to the interests of all.

This unintentional snub from President Biden may serve as a symbol of shifting dynamics in international relations, emphasizing the need for diplomatic finesse and attentiveness. While the incident sparked concerns about Biden’s age, it also highlighted the shared commitment to worker empowerment and the potential for collaboration between the US and Brazil. As the world evolves, so too must the approach to international relations, ensuring mutual respect and understanding between all nations.