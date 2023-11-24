Composer’s Discovery of Musical Scores at Auschwitz Unveils Stories of Resilience and Survival

In a remarkable breakthrough, the forgotten music of Auschwitz has resurfaced after nearly 80 years of silence. Leo Geyer, a talented composer and conductor, has painstakingly reconstructed the scores of musical pieces discovered in the archives of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum. These haunting melodies, once performed by prisoner orchestras amidst the unimaginable lows of the concentration camp, will now be heard once again.

During a visit to the former camp in 2015, Geyer was astounded to learn that there were a total of 210 musical scores, each in varying states of completion. This revelation left him deeply moved, as the existence of preserved musical compositions showcases the resilience and defiance of those who were imprisoned there. Music, which could be used as a means of torture by the Nazis, also provided a source of solace and resistance for the prisoners.

Geyer’s journey to resurrect the music began by piecing together fragments of the scores, some of which were partially burned or damaged. Through careful study and composition, he managed to recreate the missing sections, ensuring that the melodies of the past would not be lost forever. His efforts culminate in the upcoming performance of four pieces, collectively known as “The Orchestras of Auschwitz,” by his Constella Orchestra at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre. The event aims to raise funds for the ongoing preservation and exploration of this extraordinary musical heritage.

Among the performers will be Simon Wallfisch, a renowned baritone and the grandson of Anita Lasker-Wallfisch. Anita, a cellist in the women’s orchestra of Birkenau, credits her survival in the Holocaust to her role in the orchestra. For her, music became a lifeline and a symbol of resilience. As she reflects on her experiences, she remembers how the orchestra played every morning and evening at the camp’s gate, creating a sense of order and unity among the prisoners. Lasker-Wallfisch firmly believes that the orchestra’s existence protected its members, as the Germans saw value in having a musical ensemble.

The discovery of these musical scores not only offers a glimpse into the artistic expressions of those imprisoned, but also serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of humanity in the face of unimaginable darkness. The music of Auschwitz, once silenced by the horrors of the past, now resonates with stories of defiance, survival, and the power of the human spirit.

FAQ:

Q: How many musical scores were found in the archives?

A: There were a total of 210 musical scores discovered in the archives of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.

Q: Were the musical scores complete or damaged?

A: Many of the musical scores were incomplete, and some had burnt edges, indicating the harsh conditions they endured.

Q: How did the prisoners use music as resistance?

A: The prisoners used music as a form of resistance by performing in secret and weaving hidden messages into the scores, defying their captors.

Q: Who will be performing the reconstructed musical pieces?

A: The Constella Orchestra, led by composer Leo Geyer, will be performing four pieces in a work titled “The Orchestras of Auschwitz.” Renowned baritone Simon Wallfisch, grandson of a former Auschwitz cellist, will also be performing.

Sources:

[Holocaust Memorial Day Trust](https://www.hmd.org.uk),

[The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum](https://www.auschwitz.org)