Absurd Situation: Tucker Carlson Denies Involvement in Peculiar Russian TV Promo

In a bizarre turn of events, Tucker Carlson has found himself disavowing any connection to a strange promotional video that has been airing on a Russian state news network. The video, which has been running on Russia 24, appears to show an edited montage of Carlson repeatedly mentioning Russia. At the end, a logo reading “TUCKER RUSSIA 24” is displayed, with another version of the promo stating “ON THE WEEKEND”.

The ad boldly promises that the “American host is moving to another level. Here.” However, when approached about the promo, Carlson expressed his bewilderment and denied any involvement. His response to Mediaite was clear: “This is completely absurd. Reporters are so dishonest and stupid. I’ve never even heard of this channel.”

The Financial Times sought clarification from Russia 24 regarding the promo’s intentions, particularly if Carlson’s show would be rebroadcast on a platform referred to as X (formerly known as Twitter). However, the network declined to comment on the matter.

Carlson’s denial became even more pronounced when the BBC revealed that a YouTube channel called KarlsonTV had allegedly been publishing his shows in Russian for the past five years. Despite this revelation, Carlson maintained his stance and vehemently denied knowledge or involvement: “I have no idea what you’re talking about. I’ve never heard of this, or the channel. Of course I’m not hosting a show on Russian television. That’s absurd. Please.”

Amidst his denial, it is important to note that Carlson’s provocative commentary during his tenure at Fox News, where he criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and defended Russia’s aggression towards its neighbor, garnered significant praise from state-controlled media in Russia. The Kremlin’s propagandists regularly rebroadcasted his monologues, elevating him to a hero-like status.

As the perplexing situation surrounding Carlson and this Russian TV promo unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the blurred lines between media, propaganda, and politics in today’s interconnected world. The veracity of Carlson’s claims and the motives behind the promo may remain enigmatic, but one thing is certain – this is an absurd situation that has left many scratching their heads in disbelief.

Note: No specific sources were provided for this article, but information was derived from publicly available news reports and statements made by the individuals involved.