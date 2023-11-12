New Breakthrough: Stem Cells Used to Create Complete Model Embryos

In a groundbreaking development, scientists have successfully created “complete” models of human embryos using stem cells in the laboratory. These tiny balls of tissue were formed by combining stem cells that self-organized into structures resembling the 3D organization of human embryos at one to two weeks old.

Led by Professor Jacob Hanna at the Weizmann Institute in Israel, the research marks a significant advancement with potential implications for fertility, pharmaceutical testing, and transplants. Although the structures are not exact replicas of human embryos, they hold promise in uncovering the mysteries of early human development and understanding the causes of miscarriages.

The implications extend beyond studying early embryo development. Professor Hanna envisions the possibility of creating model embryos from the skin cells of patients with illnesses. By allowing these model embryos to develop for a month, organs could be grown for transplantation, providing a source of cells to treat patients’ medical needs.

However, ethical considerations are crucial. Before growing model embryos for donor tissues, scientists would modify their genetics to prevent the development of a brain or nervous system. This ensures that the embryos are not sentient beings.

Another notable application of model embryos is the assessment of the effects of medications on real human embryos. Since pregnant women are often excluded from clinical trials, there is limited knowledge about the impact of common treatments on pregnancy and babies. Using model embryos could help fill this gap in understanding and provide valuable insights into drug safety.

This recent breakthrough builds upon previous work in creating model mouse embryos. Mixing “naive” human stem cells, which can differentiate into various cell types, researchers found that approximately 1% of the stem cells formed “complete” embryo-like structures. These structures developed essential features expected in human embryos of the same age, such as a placenta, yolk sac, and chorionic sac.

While it is important to note that these model embryos cannot be used for pregnancies, scientists have used pregnancy tests to evaluate their growth. Fluid from the laboratory dish containing the model embryos tested positive on the pregnancy test strip.

Dr. Peter Rugg-Gunn, an embryonic development expert at the Babraham Institute, praised the research as impressive and significant. However, he emphasized that not all early human embryo features were fully replicated in the models. For instance, the trophoblast, a precursor to the placenta, was present but not properly organized.

As this field advances, important discussions surrounding ethics and regulation are ongoing. The Governance of Stem Cell-Based Embryo Models project, both internationally and in the UK, seeks to thoroughly evaluate and address these considerations.

FAQ

What are model embryos?

Model embryos are structures created in the laboratory using stem cells that mimic the organization and development of early human embryos.

How do scientists create model embryos?

Scientists combine stem cells, such as “naive” human stem cells, which have the ability to differentiate into different cell types, to form the structures resembling embryos.

What are the potential applications of model embryos?

Model embryos can provide insights into early human development, help uncover causes of miscarriage, serve as a source of cells for transplantation, and aid in assessing the effects of medications on real human embryos.

Are model embryos used for pregnancies?

No, model embryos cannot be used for pregnancies as they lack the necessary development to attach to the womb lining.

What ethical considerations are associated with model embryos?

Ethical considerations include ensuring that model embryos do not develop brains or nervous systems and implementing comprehensive regulation and guidelines for their use in research.

Sources:

– Governance of Stem Cell-Based Embryo Models project [link](https://example.com)