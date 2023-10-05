Achieving Developmental Milestones: Human Embryo-Like Models using Stem Cells

The study of human post-implantation development is currently limited due to ethical and technical challenges. However, a recent breakthrough in the field of stem cell research has allowed for the creation of embryo-like models that mimic the spatial organization of all embryonic and extra-embryonic tissues after implantation.

Previous studies have successfully used mouse embryonic stem cells (ESCs) to generate structured stem cell-based embryo models with organized morphogenesis. Building on this research, scientists have now replicated these findings using genetically unmodified human naïve ESCs in specialized conditions.

These human embryo models, known as Structured Embryo Models (SEMs), accurately recapitulate the organization of various lineages and compartments found in post-implantation human embryos. This includes the formation of embryonic and bilaminar disks, the development of extra-embryonic mesoderm and trophoblasts, and the specification of primordial germ cells.

The SEMs also exhibit key developmental milestones observed in post-implantation embryogenesis, up to 13-14 days after fertilization. This includes the development of the epiblast lumen, the formation of a polarized amnion, and the breaking of anterior-posterior symmetry. Additionally, the SEMs display the expansion of extra-embryonic mesoderm, resulting in the formation of a chorionic cavity and a connecting stalk. The surrounding trophoblast compartment demonstrates the generation of syncytium and lacunae.

This breakthrough in creating human embryo-like models opens up exciting possibilities for the study of early post-implantation development. Scientists will now be able to experimentally explore previously inaccessible windows of human embryogenesis, specifically focusing on the period up to peri-gastrulation.

By further understanding the intricacies of human embryonic development, researchers hope to gain insights into the causes of congenital disorders and develop more effective regenerative medicine strategies.