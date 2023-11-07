Views of China and the U.S.: A Global Perspective

Views of China and the United States vary greatly among the 24 countries surveyed, extending beyond just foreign policy. Let’s explore a few different measures to better understand global perspectives on these superpowers.

Favorable Views of the U.S. and China:

Opinions heavily favor the United States over China, particularly in high-income countries. A significant difference of 50 percentage points or more in favor of the U.S. is observed in Poland, Japan, and South Korea. In these countries, over 70% of respondents hold positive views of the U.S., while less than 30% have favorable opinions of China.

In most middle-income countries surveyed, views of both powers are generally positive, resulting in a smaller disparity. However, Nigeria stands out as the only country where more individuals view China favorably compared to the U.S., although both superpowers receive positive ratings from a majority of Nigerians.

Is Favorability of the U.S. and China Zero-Sum?

Examining favorability as a zero-sum mindset reveals interesting insights. In nine countries, a majority or plurality holds favorable views of the U.S. but not China. Japan and Poland stand out, with 63% of adults favoring the U.S. and holding an unfavorable view of China.

In middle-income countries, however, a significant portion of the population, ranging from a third to a plurality, holds favorable views of both world powers. This includes Nigeria and Kenya, where majorities view both the U.S. and China favorably. Fewer than 20% of adults in any surveyed country have a favorable opinion of China and an unfavorable opinion of the U.S.

Leading Economic Power:

While China’s economy has shown impressive growth, the majority of surveyed publics consider the United States to be the leading economic power. This perception is particularly prominent in South Korea, where the U.S. is widely regarded as the top economy.

Even in countries where perceptions of the U.S. as the leading economy were previously lower, such as Sweden, there has been a shift. More individuals now recognize the U.S. as the world’s economic leader, indicating changing global perceptions.

In conclusion, attitudes toward China and the United States exhibit significant variations across different countries. Understanding these diverse viewpoints is crucial for analyzing international dynamics and shaping diplomatic engagements.