Respecting Neighbors: Maldives Affirms Commitment to Diplomacy

The Maldives government clarifies that recent derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers against foreign leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, do not reflect the official stance of the country. Moosa Zameer, Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasizes that the Maldives remains dedicated to fostering positive and constructive dialogues with all partners, particularly neighboring countries, in strong opposition to the disparaging comments made on social media.

The controversy arose when a deputy minister from the Maldives, alongside other cabinet members and government officials, made disrespectful references regarding PM Modi’s visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. PM Modi had shared pictures of the breathtaking beaches and skies, encouraging adventurous experiences in Lakshadweep. However, a now-deleted post from the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, ridiculed PM Modi’s visit.

In response to the situation, former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih expressed his condemnation of the “hateful language” used against India by government officials on social media. He affirmed that India has always been a supportive friend to the Maldives, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the strong friendship between the two nations.

Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid also criticized the objectionable remarks made on social media, calling them “reprehensible” and “odious.” He urged the Maldivian government to identify the responsible officials and take appropriate action.

The Maldives, known for its breathtaking natural beauty and close proximity to India, values diplomacy and mutual respect in maintaining regional relationships. The government aims to ensure that the derogatory comments made by a few individuals do not negatively impact the longstanding friendship between India and the Maldives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

