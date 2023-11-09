Russian Airborne Unit Commander Killed in Ukraine, Marking a Significant Blow to Russian Forces

In a major development, the commander of an elite Russian airborne unit has been killed in Ukraine, dealing a significant blow to the Russian forces operating in the region. Colonel Andrei Kondrashkin, who headed the 31st Guards Air Assault Brigade, was announced dead by Alexander Khodakovsky, the deputy national guard commander of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. The circumstances surrounding Colonel Kondrashkin’s death were not disclosed.

According to Yurii Butusov, founder of Ukraine’s censor.net news website, Kondrashkin lost his life while defending against a Ukrainian assault near the captured town of Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces breached the defenses of Kondrashkin’s unit in the village of Andriivka, an area located close to the key frontline town. Butusov described the elimination of the Russian commander as a significant achievement in the ongoing conflict.

The 31st Guards Air Assault Brigade has suffered losses before, with Colonel Sergei Karasev, Kondrashkin’s predecessor, among the casualties. Karasev and several paratroopers from the brigade died during the initial days of the conflict while attempting to capture the town of Hostomel outside Kyiv.

The death of Colonel Kondrashkin highlights the toll the war has taken on Russian forces. Independent outlets, Mediazona and BBC’s Russian-language service, have estimated that nearly 2,000 Russian paratroopers, including officers, have lost their lives during the 19-month invasion of Ukraine. The Russian government has been tight-lipped about official casualty figures, leaving independent media to gather information from various sources such as local media reports, obituaries, and cemeteries.

Sources within Russia have indicated that Colonel Kondrashkin only assumed command of the 31st brigade a few days before his death. This suggests that he may have had limited time to establish himself in the role before being thrust into the intense fighting in Ukraine.

While the loss of Colonel Kondrashkin is a setback for Russian forces, it also highlights the continued resistance and determination of Ukrainian forces to defend their territory. The conflict shows no signs of abating, and it remains to be seen what further developments will shape the course of the ongoing war in Ukraine.