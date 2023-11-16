Ukrainian Armed Forces Poised for a Game-Changing Move

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has recently conveyed an optimistic message to US officials, emphasizing that Ukrainian forces are on the verge of a significant breakthrough in their counteroffensive operations.

In a period of intense behind-the-scenes discussions, Ukrainian and US officials have fervently debated the most effective strategy and tactics to revitalize Kyiv’s counteroffensive. US military advisors have been urging their Ukrainian counterparts to concentrate their forces and launch a determined assault to dismantle Russian defenses and conquer the Sea of Azov.

Despite facing a limited timeline before the onset of winter, Ukrainian authorities are making adjustments to their approach. However, disagreements persist between the two sides as they grapple with the best course of action to reverse the Russian advances.

The US advice is premised on the belief that the vast arsenal of over $43 billion in weapons provided by the United States should be sufficient for a successful offensive. Nonetheless, there appears to be uncertainty about future support at the same level in the coming year.

In assessing the situation, a former US official acknowledged the challenges, stating, “We amassed an impressive arsenal for this counteroffensive. The opportunity to replicate that success does not exist.”

Meanwhile, Zaluzhnyi drew an important distinction, emphasizing that the conflict in Ukraine is not merely a counterinsurgency; rather, it is comparable to the pivotal Battle of Kursk during World War II, where Germany and the Soviet Union faced off in a momentous confrontation.

In response to warnings from US officials about the dispersal of efforts, Ukrainian commanders have adjusted their strategy by focusing on the defense of the eastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This shift not only enables them to preserve their forces for a decisive offensive elsewhere but also helps minimize the usage of artillery.

However, concerns remain among US officials regarding the dispersion of Ukrainian forces, particularly in the east, where multiple brigades are deployed. Additionally, there are reservations about the effective coordination of artillery, mechanized units, and mine-clearing efforts by the Ukrainian military.

As Ukrainian forces position themselves for what they believe to be a game-changing move, the situation remains fluid and the outcome uncertain. The world eagerly awaits the next chapter in this ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

