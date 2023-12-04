House Committee Uncovers Financial Transactions between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has recently revealed subpoenaed bank records that shed light on the financial transactions between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. These records demonstrate that Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden. This revelation comes as Hunter Biden faces an investigation by the Department of Justice for potential tax evasion and other serious crimes associated with the Owasco PC corporate account.

Through subpoenas for bank records of Biden family associates, the House Oversight Committee has uncovered over 20 shell companies and exposed how the Bidens and their associates received more than $24 million between 2015 and 2019 by leveraging Joe Biden’s reputation. Financial records obtained also indicate that Hunter Biden’s business account, Owasco PC, received payments from Chinese-state linked companies and various foreign nationals and companies.

These payments from Hunter’s business entity to Joe Biden are part of a larger pattern that points to Joe Biden’s awareness, participation, and benefit from his family’s influence peddling schemes. As the Bidens received substantial sums from foreign entities in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan, Joe Biden engaged in personal interactions with their foreign associates. He dined with them, spoke to them via speakerphone, attended meetings, and ultimately received payments funded by his family’s questionable business dealings.

Chairman Comer, in a video release, highlighted the direct payments Joe Biden received from Hunter’s Owasco PC bank account. He firmly expressed that the House Oversight Committee will diligently follow the money trail to ensure accountability for President Biden’s involvement in his family’s corrupt domestic and international business ventures.

