New Article: Captivating Finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2023 Unveiled!

It has been an extraordinary week for enthusiasts of hilarious animal photographs!

As the annual Fat Bear Week gains momentum, generating excitement among the public, another delightful event took place. The UK-based Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards recently unveiled its remarkable shortlist for 2023.

In a bid to bring smiles to faces worldwide, the organizers are enlisting the public’s help to review captivating images capturing animals in amusing poses. Individuals also have the opportunity to participate in the People’s Choice Award and stand a chance to win £500 (approximately $600) in a thrilling prize draw.

Among the finalists is a spherical seal gallantly galumphing at an impressive speed along the picturesque English coast. Equally captivating is the elegant Ubud monkey, cleverly using its tail as a fake mustache. Some may find themselves swayed by the joyous turtle forming an unlikely friendship with a dragonfly, or the high-energy joey showcasing its “jazz hands” in mid-air.

While the competition is undeniably entertaining, it serves a meaningful purpose as well.

Launched in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards also aim to promote wildlife conservation. This year’s competition is proud to support the Whitley Fund for Nature, a prominent UK charity dedicated to funding conservationists across the globe.

An esteemed panel of judges, including prominent UK personalities such as TV presenter Kate Humble, comedian Hugh Dennis, as well as renowned wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Bullard-Lucas, will determine the Overall Winner, Category Winners, and Highly Commended Winners. The winners of this prestigious competition will be announced on November 23. The top image will be awarded an unforgettable one-week safari experience in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, accompanied by a magnificent handmade trophy.

For those seeking even more laughter and amusement, the excitement does not end here.

Prepare yourself for an extraordinary adventure with the first-ever Comedy Wildlife Guided African Safari. Launching in Tanzania in October 2024, this safari will be guided by the co-founders of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards, Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, alongside wildlife expert Kate Humble. Thrill-seekers can embark on this magnificent eight-night journey, which costs £11,425 (approximately $13,900) per person for double occupancy. However, it is advised to stay cautious in those open safari vehicles – laughing uncontrollably and rolling on the floor with laughter (ROFL-ing) as a wildebeest migration approaches may not be the wisest choice.

