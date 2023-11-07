Supreme Court Declines Urgent Listing for Andhra Pradesh Ex-Chief Minister’s Plea

The Supreme Court denied a plea for urgent listing filed by former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam case. The court’s decision was made clear on Monday when a bench headed by Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, instructed senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, who was representing Naidu, to come back the next day.

Luthra had made an unlisted mentioning, raising concerns about Naidu’s custody since September 8 and claiming that the opposition in Andhra Pradesh is being suppressed. However, the Supreme Court did not grant the out-of-turn mentioning and advised Luthra to mention the matter again on September 26 for directions seeking an urgent listing.

Naidu had approached the Supreme Court after his petition was dismissed by Justice Sreenivas Reddy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 22. The plea filed before the apex court argued that Naidu was named in the FIR, arrested, and deprived of liberty without any substantial evidence against him, suggesting that these actions were politically motivated. The plea also highlighted the non-compliance of mandatory approvals under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for the initiation of the enquiry and registration of the FIR.

Naidu was taken into custody by the CID in Nandyal on September 9 and subsequently sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the ACB Court in Vijayawada. The CID was then granted custody of Naidu for two days to further interrogate him in Rajahmundry Central Jail, where he is currently held. The ACB court has now extended his judicial custody until October 5.

The case involves allegations of a scam related to the establishment of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Andhra Pradesh during Naidu’s tenure as chief minister. The CID claims that this alleged fraud has caused a significant loss of Rs 371 crore to the state government. They further argue that an advance payment of Rs 371 crore was released before any expenditure by the private entities, violating the government’s 10 percent commitment for the project.

While the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the urgent listing of Naidu’s plea may have disappointed his legal team, it is clear that the legal process will continue its course as the case unfolds further.