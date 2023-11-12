Colombia’s Capital Enhances Public Transportation Infrastructure to Combat Traffic Congestion

Bogotá, Colombia’s bustling capital with a population of 11 million, has long been plagued by notorious traffic jams. After decades of deliberation, city officials have finally embarked on the construction of a metro system, with assistance from China. The anticipated completion of Line 1, a 14-mile elevated train stretching from the outskirts to the city center, is slated for 2028.

Deyanira Ávila, Bogotá’s mobility secretary, asserts that this ambitious endeavor, coupled with the implementation of dedicated bus lanes, bicycle paths, and improved sidewalks, will herald a transformation of the city’s transportation landscape.

The urgency for change is evident. In 2020, Bogotá topped the international traffic index compiled by TomTom, surpassing global metropolises like Mumbai, Tokyo, and Manila for having the worst rush hour congestion. According to the survey, Bogotá motorists spend over 10 days each year languishing in traffic, with average speeds plummeting to a mere 11 miles per hour.

Curiously, given Bogotá’s relatively low car ownership rate of about 250 vehicles per 1,000 driving-age residents compared to 800 in many U.S. cities, Arturo Ardila Gómez, transport economist at the World Bank, attributes the gridlock to inadequately designed roads. Insufficient express lanes for through traffic, a paucity of traffic lights, and numerous potholes lead to bottlenecks at intersections, impeding the smooth flow of vehicles. Moreover, the city’s aged and often ill-maintained vehicles further exacerbate the problem.

Compounding the traffic nightmare is the fact that a significant portion of the population resides in outlying areas, resulting in lengthy commutes during peak hours. Many individuals, like Isabel Acero, endure arduous journeys, requiring multiple bus transfers from their homes in the south to workplaces in the city center.

As the metro project progresses and additional measures to optimize public transportation are implemented, Bogotá looks toward a future where congestion is alleviated, providing its residents with more seamless and efficient commuting options.

– Illustrative Image: [source](https://www.gettyimages.com)