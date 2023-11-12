Tragic Prison Killings in Ecuador Shine Light on Rising Gang Violence

Six Colombian prisoners, suspected of involvement in the high-profile murder of Ecuador’s anticorruption presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, were brutally slain in a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city. The killings occurred in the Litoral Penitentiary on Friday, prompting the Ecuadorian authorities to verify the suspects’ identities and affiliations.

The attorney general’s office confirmed that all six inmates were Colombian nationals and had been accused in the murder case of Villavicencio. This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of prisons in Ecuador.

Ecuador’s government, led by President Guillermo Lasso, condemned the killings and assured the public that they would vigorously investigate the deaths of the suspects. President Lasso, through a message on social media, emphasized that there would be no complicity or cover-up in determining who was responsible for the deaths.

“Here, the truth will be known,” stated President Lasso. He further announced the temporary cancellation of his scheduled visit to Seoul and returned from his trip to New York to personally handle the situation.

The Ecuadorian government’s determination to identify the perpetrators of Villavicencio’s murder remains steadfast. Villavicencio, a journalist-turned-politician, was fatally shot on August 9 while leaving a campaign rally in northern Quito ahead of the first-round voting. He had previously mentioned the Los Choneros gang during his campaign efforts and had received a warning from an emissary of a gang leader related to Los Choneros.

Authorities have attributed Villavicencio’s murder to organized crime. Guayaquil, a strategic port city, has become a battleground for rival drug-trafficking gangs in Ecuador. The escalating violence in the area is indicative of the increasing influence of Colombian and Mexican cartels, turning Ecuador into another front line in the war against powerful criminal organizations.

The grim reality of gang-related violence is further exemplified by the staggering number of inmate deaths in Ecuador since 2021. Over 430 deaths have been recorded in prison massacres, with bodies often found burned and dismembered. This troubling situation has prompted international concern about the state of security within Ecuador’s correctional facilities.

In the wake of the prison killings, Ecuadorian authorities are focusing on curbing the rising gang violence and ensuring the safety of both inmates and the general public. Efforts to address this issue involve strengthening security measures, implementing stricter law enforcement strategies, and working towards dismantling criminal networks operating in the country.

