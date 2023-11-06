Colombia Demands Israel’s Ambassador Depart Amidst Growing Tensions

Colombia has escalated tensions with Israel by demanding the departure of the Israeli ambassador, Gali Dagan, following President Gustavo Petro’s controversial comments on the war with Hamas. The Foreign Minister, Alvaro Leyva, called for Dagan to apologize and leave the country in light of his criticism of Petro’s comparison of Israeli attacks on Gaza with Nazi persecution. This decision comes in response to Israel’s halt of security exports to Colombia, as the diplomatic dispute continues to intensify.

Petro’s remarks drew astonishment from Israel, with the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lior Haiat, accusing the Colombian president of expressing support for Hamas terrorists and fueling antisemitism. In turn, Petro denied supporting genocide and stated that he was willing to suspend foreign relations with Israel if necessary. The online war of words between Petro and Ambassador Dagan only fueled the tensions further, with the two engaging in a heated exchange.

Colombia’s decision to demand the departure of the Israeli ambassador has significant implications given the close military and diplomatic ties between the two countries. Colombia has a history of utilizing Israeli-made weapons and aircraft in its ongoing conflict with various armed groups. However, with Petro’s administration taking a left-leaning stance, the relationship with Israel has become strained.

The dispute between Colombia and Israel highlights the complex and delicate nature of international relations. Petro’s comparison of Israeli attacks to Nazi persecution has clearly struck a nerve with Israel, given the historical context and sensitivity surrounding the Holocaust. While both countries have expressed concern for civilians affected by violence, their differing perspectives and rhetoric have deepened the divide.

As tensions continue to rise, it remains to be seen how the relationship between Colombia and Israel will unfold. The departure of the Israeli ambassador marks a significant development in the diplomatic altercation, and the international community will be closely watching for further escalations or attempts at reconciliation. Both countries must navigate this intricate situation while striving for peaceful resolutions and understanding.