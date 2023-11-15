New Record of Coca Cultivation in Colombia Revealed

A recent report from the United Nations has unveiled a concerning trend in Colombia, as the country sets a new record for the cultivation of coca leaves, used in the production of cocaine. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed that last year, 230,000 hectares (568,340 acres) of land were used for coca cultivation, marking a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year.

In addition to the expansion of coca crops, the report also highlighted a 24 percent rise in potential cocaine output, reaching around 1.73 million kilograms (1,738 tonnes). These figures represent the highest recorded numbers since the UN started monitoring the situation in 2001.

“It is worrying that each year there is an increase in coca crops in the country,” expressed Candice Welsch, the regional director of UNODC during the report presentation.

Colombia has long been known as the world’s largest producer of cocaine, a highly addictive substance considered illegal in most nations. Consequently, the country has faced considerable pressure from entities like the United States to crack down on production.

Efforts from the government to encourage farmers to abandon illegal coca cultivation have encountered significant obstacles. Promised subsidies and other incentives have often not materialized, leaving many impoverished Colombians involved in coca farming feeling as if they have no other choice.

However, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has recently advocated for a fresh approach to combat drug trafficking. Petro, who has referred to the war on drugs as “irrational,” has proposed regulating narcotics, expanding voluntary crop substitution programs, targeting drug gang leadership through enforcement, and increasing social funding in production areas.

Petro’s latest suggestion involves forming an alliance between Latin American countries to present a unified voice in the fight against drug trafficking. He believes that recognizing drug consumption as a public health problem rather than a failed militarized approach is crucial to effect positive change.

The UN report revealed that approximately two-thirds of Colombia’s coca crops are grown in the southern departments of Narino and Putumayo, which border Ecuador. Additionally, the region of North Santander, along the border with Venezuela, also contributes significantly to the cultivation. Alarmingly, around half of Colombia’s drug crops are found in Indigenous reserves, forest reserves, and natural parks, according to the report.

It is worth noting that a significant portion of the illicit drug sector in Colombia is controlled by armed groups, including left-wing fighters, right-wing paramilitaries, and drug cartels.

The Colombian government has expressed its commitment to adopting a new drug policy, which aims to dismantle criminal organizations while minimizing harm to poor, rural producers. This new approach seeks to address the complex challenges associated with drug production and trafficking in the country.