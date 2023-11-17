Colombia Aims to Retrieve Buried Riches from Famed Shipwreck as Legal Battle Ensues

Colombia is embarking on a mission to expedite the recovery of an astonishing $20 billion worth of sunken treasure from a renowned shipwreck, commonly referred to as the “Holy Grail of shipwrecks.” As a legal dispute unfolds, a U.S. company claims entitlement to half of the findings.

President Gustavo Petro of Colombia has expressed immense urgency to exhume the Spanish galleon San José from the depths of the Caribbean Sea, setting a deadline before his term ends in 2026. The Minister of Culture, Juan David Correa, stated in a recent interview with Bloomberg that this endeavor stands as a primary objective for the Petro administration, with the President urging officials to hasten their efforts.

With its demise dating back to June 8, 1708, the 62-gun Spanish galleon San José met its fate while attempting to flee from a fleet of British warships near Colombia. Alongside the ship’s unfortunate demise, a significant fortune consisting of gold, silver, and emeralds, owned by private merchants from Peru and Europe, sank to the ocean floor.

Resting approximately 700 feet below the water’s surface, just a few miles away from the historic Caribbean port of Cartagena, lies the sunken treasure. Its exact value remains a mystery, as numerous legal battles over the years have resulted in estimations ranging from $4 billion to an astonishing $20 billion. Furthermore, the question of rightful ownership has remained hotly contested.

An intriguing twist to this tale emerges in the form of Glocca Morra, a U.S. company that claimed to have discovered the hidden trove of gold, silver, and emeralds in 1981. In an agreement made with the Colombian government at that time, the company provided the coordinates of the shipwreck under the condition of sharing the spoils. However, in 2015, the Colombian Navy announced that they had, in fact, located the shipwreck at a different location on the sea floor, independent of Glocca Morra’s findings.

Present-day, under the name Sea Search Armada, Glocca Morra firmly believes that the wreck discovered by the Colombian Navy is part of the same debris field they had identified in 1981. Consequently, the company has filed a lawsuit against the Colombian government, seeking a staggering $10 billion, equivalent to half of the estimated fortune.

