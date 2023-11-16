Colombian Mayor Defies Guerrillas and Returns to His Hometown Amid Death Threats

Cartagena del Chairá, Colombia – Mayor Edilberto Molina, who has been facing persistent death threats from drug-trafficking guerrillas, has made a courageous return to his hometown. Despite the dangers, Molina is determined to fulfill his duties and empower his community.

Previously, Molina had been managing Cartagena del Chairá remotely, conducting business via phone and teleconference from a safer location nearby. However, he felt the need to personally engage with the town’s residents and address the pressing issues it faced, including rampant drug trafficking and extortion by the guerrillas.

Now, when visiting his town, Molina takes every precaution to ensure his safety. He arrives in an army helicopter, accompanied by a team of dedicated bodyguards. During his time in Cartagena del Chairá, he tirelessly attends multiple events and meetings, often bunking down next to the local police station at night, before departing again.

The threats and demands from the guerrillas began to escalate after Molina assumed office in 2020. Rejecting their demands to pay them exorbitant sums of money, he became a thorn in their side. The situation reached a critical point when army intelligence uncovered a rebel plan to bomb the town hall, leading Molina to flee with his family to the capital city of Florencia.

However, rather than succumbing to fear and intimidation, Molina has decided to confront the guerrillas head-on by returning to his hometown. His resilient spirit inspires hope among the local population, as they witness their elected leader’s unwavering commitment to their welfare.

