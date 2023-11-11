New Era of Peace Dawns as Colombian Government and ELN Rebels Agree to Unprecedented Ceasefire

In a groundbreaking development, the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the country’s largest remaining armed rebel group, have reached an unprecedented agreement on a six-month ceasefire. This momentous occasion marks a significant triumph for President Gustavo Petro’s relentless pursuit of “total peace” and his commitment to ending the long-standing armed conflict that has plagued Colombia for decades.

The ceasefire, which came into effect recently and will extend until February, is the outcome of ongoing peace negotiations between the ELN and the government, which resumed last year after a hiatus. Since assuming office in August 2022, President Petro has made it a top priority to engage in dialogue and negotiate with armed groups as part of his administration’s comprehensive peace plan.

In a video message released on Monday, the ELN’s top commander, Eliecer Herlinto Chamorro, known as Antonio Garcia, directed all units to halt offensive operations against the state’s armed forces, police, and security organizations. Although the ELN will continue to defend itself if necessary during the ceasefire, this commitment is a significant step towards reducing violence and upholding human rights.

The ceasefire has garnered international attention, with the International Crisis Group stating that if successful, it will become the longest bilateral ceasefire ever achieved with a guerrilla group. This is a testament to the progress made in the negotiations, which have outstripped any previous peacebuilding initiatives undertaken by President Petro.

To ensure transparency and inclusivity in the peace talks, President Petro and the negotiating teams are scheduled to establish a committee that will guarantee the participation of civil society in the discussions. This move highlights the government’s commitment to making the peace process as inclusive and representative as possible.

In a unanimous decision, the United Nations Security Council recently passed a resolution to renew and expand an observer mission in Colombia specifically dedicated to monitoring the ELN ceasefire. This new resolution authorizes up to 68 additional international observers to join the mission, enabling enhanced oversight and accountability.

While many Colombians living in violence-stricken areas of the country cautiously welcome the ceasefire, there remains a sense of hopeful skepticism among affected communities. Marlon Bebedo, a resident of the western department of Choco and member of the Human Rights Network of the Pacific, expressed the collective sentiment by stating that they want all armed groups to commit to achieving genuine peace. This sentiment echoes the desire of the Colombian people to witness a lasting resolution to the conflict that has tragically claimed the lives of over 450,000 individuals over the course of nearly six decades.

