Colombia Urges Israel’s Ambassador to Depart Amid Growing Tension

Bogotá (AFP) – In the midst of a heated dispute over President Gustavo Petro’s comments on the conflict with Hamas, Colombia has demanded that the Israeli ambassador be expelled from the South American nation.

Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva expressed his disapproval, taking to social media to condemn Israel’s response to Petro’s statements, stating that an apology and departure from the country was the minimum expectation. Leyva labelled the response as “rude” and expressed his disappointment.

Petro, known for his leftist views, had compared Israeli actions in Gaza to the persecution of Jews during the Nazi regime. Although his comments caused public outcry, Colombian leadership believe that democratic nations must not allow any form of Nazism to resurface in international politics.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began when militants from Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns and army bases after crossing the Gaza-Israeli border on October 7. Responding to the attack, Israel launched a bombardment campaign that resulted in the deaths of over 2,750 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly ordinary Palestinians.

As tensions escalated, Israel decided to halt security exports to Colombia, citing Petro’s “hostile and anti-Semitic statements.” Colombia, a long-time partner of Israel in terms of military cooperation, faced repercussions due to their president’s remarks.

President Petro clarified that his country does not support genocide, highlighting the need for foreign relations to be suspended if necessary. However, Petro’s statements were met with astonishment by Israel, which accused him of supporting Hamas terrorists, fueling anti-Semitism, and endangering the Jewish community in Colombia.

The diplomatic dispute also involved direct exchanges between Petro and the Israeli ambassador, Gali Dagan. Dagan had called on the president to condemn a terrorist attack against innocent civilians. In response, Petro claimed that terrorism includes the killing of innocent children, whether it occurs in Colombia or Palestine.

Tensions further escalated when Dagan invited Petro to visit the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem and the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. In response, Petro suggested that such a visit was unnecessary, as he believed similar atrocities were being committed in Gaza.

The Colombian government initially issued a statement condemning terrorism and expressing solidarity with the victims of Hamas. However, the statement was later removed and replaced with a new version that omitted reference to “terrorism.”

As this dispute unfolds, it highlights the complexities of international relations and the sensitivity surrounding conflicts in the Middle East. Both Colombia and Israel now face the challenge of managing this diplomatic strain and finding a way forward.

