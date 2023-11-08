The Rising Trend of “Full-Time Sons and Daughters” in China

China is currently facing its worst youth unemployment crisis since the 1970s, with the unemployment rate for young adults hitting a record high of 21.3% in June. This alarming situation is expected to worsen in the coming months. The New York Times recently reported on the dire prospects for China’s college graduates, highlighting the fact that this year’s graduating class of 11.6 million students is the largest in the country’s history.

Amidst this challenging job market, a unique trend has emerged among Chinese 20-somethings. Many young adults are choosing to return home and adopt the role of “full-time sons and daughters.” This label first gained popularity on the social media site Douban last year, and it has since garnered tens of thousands of followers.

The concept behind being a “full-time son or daughter” is that these individuals assist their aging parents with various tasks in exchange for a modest salary. This arrangement allows them to contribute to their family’s well-being while also finding some form of financial support. It is a creative response to the limited opportunities available in the job market, where being picky about work is discouraged.

The rise of this trend is a reflection of the economic challenges faced by young Chinese adults today. As the youth unemployment rate continues to soar, many individuals are forced to explore alternative paths to make ends meet. This phenomenon not only highlights the resilience and adaptability of the younger generation but also sheds light on the evolving dynamics within Chinese families and society as a whole.

While the dire employment situation in China may seem discouraging, it is essential to recognize the resourcefulness and creativity that emerges in the face of adversity. The “full-time sons and daughters” trend serves as a reminder of the resilient spirit of the Chinese people and their ability to adapt to changing circumstances. As the country navigates through these challenging times, it is crucial for both individuals and policymakers to explore innovative solutions that can support the aspirations and well-being of its young population.