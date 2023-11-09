Colin Jost and Michael Che Highlight Trump’s Legal Troubles

In a recent episode of “Weekend Update,” Colin Jost and Michael Che took aim at former President Donald Trump’s legal woes with their sharp humor. Jost playfully referred to Trump as a “courtroom sketch model,” highlighting the former president’s appearance on the witness stand for the first time in over a decade.

Jost presented a sketch of Trump and noted the uncertainty surrounding which trial the sketch was from, adding an element of humor to the situation. He later shared a video of two rodents fighting, jokingly suggesting that it depicted the testimony of Trump’s ex-attorney, Michael Cohen.

Michael Che then focused on Cohen’s testimony, specifically the involvement of Trump’s three oldest children, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., in putting together the former president’s financial statements. Che humorously stated that Ivanka wrote the summaries, Donald Jr. handled the numbers, and Eric licked the envelopes.

Che added another comedic twist by mentioning Cohen’s claim that Trump would inflate the value of his assets, suggesting that he was worth “more like” $6 billion instead of the reported $4.5 billion. This led to a joke about Trump’s marital relationship with Melania, implying that he would use similar tactics to impress her.

The “Weekend Update” segment showcased Jost and Che’s ability to use satirical humor to comment on current events. While their jokes and sketches were lighthearted, they did shed light on Trump’s ongoing legal battles and the scrutiny surrounding his finances.

“Weekend Update” continues to be a platform for comedians to offer a unique and entertaining perspective on the political landscape, making it a must-watch segment for fans of political satire.