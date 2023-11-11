Ancient Roman Coins Unearthed in Welsh Field: A Glimpse into the Past

In a thrilling discovery, a pair of amateur treasure hunters, David Moss and Tom Taylor, stumbled upon a buried trove of ancient coins in a Welsh field. Little did they know that their find would unlock a fascinating chapter of history dating back over 2,000 years.

The hoards, consisting of thousands of coins, were found in Caerhun Community, Conwy, in North Wales. Expert analysis has revealed that these coins were buried during the height of the Roman Empire, shedding light on the region’s connection to this ancient civilization.

The first hoard, containing an impressive 2,733 coins, consisted mostly of silver denarii. These coins were minted between 32 BC and AD 235. Additionally, the hoard contained silver and copper-alloy coins that were produced between AD 215 and 270. The second hoard, smaller in size, contained 37 silver coins dating back to the period between 32 BC and AD 221.

Remarkably, Moss and Taylor made this extraordinary find shortly after they began using metal detectors for the first time. On a rainy day in December 2018, while contemplating ending their search, Moss accidentally discovered the buried treasure when his detector signaled the presence of something buried deep beneath the ground.

The coins, meticulously excavated by Moss and Taylor, were handed over to Dr Susie White, the Finds Officer for the Portable Antiquities, who later confirmed the authenticity and historical significance of the hoards. Extensive research involving CT scans, photographs, and 3D models allowed experts to gain deeper insights into the coins’ composition and origins.

It is believed that these coins were buried as part of a religious offering or for safekeeping purposes, possibly by a soldier stationed at the nearby Roman fort of Canovium. The discovery’s proximity to the remains of a Roman building, potentially a temple dating back to the third century AD, adds weight to this theory.

As for the fate of these precious artifacts, the Llandudno Museum, in collaboration with the Conwy Culture Centre and Amgueddfa Cymru, will safeguard and showcase this significant collection of ancient coins. Dawn Lancaster, Director of Amgueddfa Llandudno Museum, expressed her excitement at the opportunity to acquire and display these important coin hoards, which provide a unique window into the lives of the people connected to Kanovium Roman Fort during this historical period.

