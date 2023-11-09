Israeli Foreign Minister Faces Backlash Over Controversial Meeting with Libyan Counterpart

The recent revelation of a highly unusual meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush has sparked a firestorm of controversy. The fallout from Cohen’s decision to publicize the meeting has been significant, resulting in Mangoush’s firing and subsequent flight from Libya.

Cohen, in response to the backlash, blamed his “political opponents” for the uproar and defended the Foreign Ministry’s actions in strengthening Israel’s connections across the globe. He cited various achievements, such as trade agreements and the opening of new embassies, which he claimed would not have been possible without discreet preparations and covert moves.

The disclosure of the meeting not only caused outrage in Libya but also drew criticism at home and a rebuke from Washington. US President Joe Biden, while aware of the meeting, believed it to be secret and was under the impression it would remain so. American officials expressed anger over the revelation, stating that it had “killed” the conversation channel between Libya and Israel regarding potential normalization of ties.

Opposition figures in Israel, along with senior government sources, condemned Cohen for his lack of judgment and argued that he had caused serious harm to Israeli diplomacy. The acting US Ambassador to Israel also voiced concern over the publicization of the meeting, urging Cohen to correct the misstep.

The Foreign Ministry, in an attempt to shift responsibility, claimed that the announcement was made after the leak of details of the encounter to Hebrew media. They denied any involvement in the leak and emphasized their commitment to expanding Israel’s foreign relations.

In Libya, protests broke out following Cohen’s announcement, and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh initially suspended Mangoush and formed an investigation panel to look into the meeting. However, he later fired her. The Libyan foreign ministry denied any formal talks with Cohen took place and expressed its rejection of normalization with Israel.

Overall, the controversy surrounding this unprecedented meeting has cast a shadow on Israeli diplomacy and strained relations between Israel and Libya. The long-term consequences of this incident remain to be seen.