The Transformative Power of ‘Coco’ and Day of the Dead: Embracing Death and Cultivating Connection

Death, a topic often shrouded in fear and sadness, is being approached and celebrated in a different light thanks to the enchanting film “Coco” and the beautiful Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead. Adrian Molina, co-creator and co-writer of the film, believes that this cultural perspective on death is not only different but also incredibly healthy.

The core idea, as demonstrated in “Coco,” is that even after someone passes away, they can still remain a part of our lives. The film has deeply touched countless individuals who have experienced loss, providing them with a sense of solace and peace as they imagine their departed loved ones beside them.

For children who never had the opportunity to know important family members, the Day of the Dead and its centerpiece, the altar of the dead, become a gateway to learning about their stories and addressing any concerns they may have about death. Andrea Menchaca, a resident of Monterrey, Mexico, dedicates her altar to her late father. By including his photo and personal items, she opens up conversations with her 11 and 9-year-old children about who their grandfather was, thus imparting a sense of connection never before experienced.

By exploring the concept of death through “Coco,” children are inspired to ask questions. It is essential for parents to be prepared to answer these inquiries honestly and openly. This unique cultural practice encourages dialogue surrounding mortality, helping younger generations comprehend the emotional aspect of grieving. It provides an opportunity for parents to explain the pain they feel from losing someone they deeply loved, while simultaneously expressing gratitude for the cherished memories they shared.

The movie “Coco” serves as a catalyst for normalizing this family ritual. Before its release, celebrations revolving around the Day of the Dead faced skepticism and misunderstanding in some communities, either due to cultural differences or religious biases. However, following the movie’s immense success, more people have come to accept and embrace this beautiful tradition. The film helped shed light on the importance of having an altar at home and finding the specific components of the altar, such as the beloved Cempasúchil flower.

The significance of the Day of the Dead holds true even for those who do not actively participate in its celebrations. According to thanatologist Delia Salinas, it is possible to celebrate the lives of the deceased through small moments in everyday life. For example, cooking a meal that a beloved family member enjoyed can become an opportunity to share stories and memories with children, thereby keeping their memory alive.

“Coco” and the increasing acceptance of the Day of the Dead have had a profound impact on individuals like Lima and Molina. The movie has provided an avenue for people to reconnect with their loved ones and their cultural heritage. It has ignited a deep-seated desire for connection that was perhaps longed for but not realized before. The film’s creators put immense effort into helping audiences understand the purpose and meaning behind this ancient tradition. They aimed to illustrate the vitality and love associated with the Day of the Dead, ultimately normalizing and fostering a greater understanding of its symbolism.

Thanks to the influence of “Coco,” the Day of the Dead celebrations have expanded beyond Mexico’s borders. Cities throughout the United States, such as Houston, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi, now host Día de los Muertos festivals and parades on November 1st and 2nd. These events showcase stunning altars and invite people of all backgrounds to partake in diverse celebrations. Los Angeles, for instance, adorns public spaces with Cempasúchil flowers and confetti, creating a vibrant and immersive experience for all.

The combination of the film “Coco” and the enduring tradition of the Day of the Dead presents a transformative and enlightening perspective on death. By embracing this unique cultural practice, individuals and families find solace, understanding, and connection in the face of loss. It instills a sense of hope and serves as a powerful reminder that, even in death, love endures, and memories live on.