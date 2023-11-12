Agricultural Transformation: Colombia Embraces the Growth of Coca Plants

Colombia’s agricultural landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation as the cultivation of coca plants takes center stage. This shift in focus has positioned cocaine to surpass oil as Colombia’s primary export, reflecting the country’s efforts to legitimize and regulate the cocaine trade. The drastic surge in coca production, reaching a staggering 1,738 tons last year, nearly double the previous year’s production, according to Bloomberg estimates, has contributed to this growing trend. In contrast, oil exports have experienced a significant decline of 30% during the first half of this year.

Rather than targeting coca leaf producers, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in an attempt to combat the US-led war on drugs, is pursuing a new strategy. Petro’s approach aims to disrupt drug lords who profit immensely from the international sale of narcotics. This alternative strategy elevates the importance of hitting these criminal networks while embracing the cultivation of coca plants.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report reveals a notable increase in land allocated for coca plant cultivation. In 2022, Colombia reserved the largest area ever recorded, a staggering 230,000 hectares (570,000 acres). This expansion has resulted in the production of over 1.4 million tons of fresh coca leaf, a 24% increase from the previous year.

Despite the Colombian Government’s efforts to dismantle laboratories involved in cocaine production, these actions have not deterred the growth and expansion of the industry. The allure of the lucrative cocaine trade persists, particularly in impoverished rural communities where legal crop cultivation is less financially rewarding.

While Colombia does produce other cash crops, such as pineapple and coffee, they pose unique challenges. These crops necessitate 16 months and four years of growth, respectively, and are highly susceptible to environmental pressures, making them less resilient compared to the more robust coca plants. The ability to harvest coca leaves every seven months, coupled with its financial appeal, contributes to its prevalence in Colombia’s agricultural landscape.

It is noteworthy to mention that, despite Bolivia being the world’s second-largest supplier of cocaine and having legal coca plant farming in some regions, Colombia surpasses Bolivia in coca plant cultivation. The UNODC highlights Colombia’s vast cultivation of coca plants, even though the practice remains entirely illegal.

While Colombia’s embrace of coca plant cultivation provides an economic boost, it also presents challenges in combating illegal cocaine production. Recent events, such as the discovery of a record-breaking 9.5-ton cocaine shipment from Ecuador to 30 European drug rings, illustrate the persistent nature of the drug trade. This shipment, concealed within a refrigerated banana container, serves as a vivid reminder of the ongoing battle against narcotics.

As Colombia's agricultural landscape evolves, the cultivation of coca plants emerges as a significant player. The country's transition towards legitimizing the cocaine trade brings about economic gains and complex challenges.

