Coast Guard Comes to the Rescue of Sailor Stranded on Remote Island for 72 Hours

A man’s harrowing three-day ordeal on an uninhabited island has come to an end as the Coast Guard successfully rescued him. The sailor found himself stranded after his sailboat broke down in the vast expanse of the Bahamas.

The incident unfolded near Cay Sal, a remote island spanning 2,000 square miles and located between Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas. The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark, while on duty, spotted distress flares being fired from the sailor’s disabled vessel. Without hesitation, the crew swiftly moved to investigate, as they are trained to prioritize maritime safety and provide assistance to those in need.

Upon reaching the man, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew dropped essential supplies including food, water, and a radio to establish clear communication with the stranded sailor. It was during this interaction that the man revealed his three-day ordeal, having been marooned due to the malfunctioning of his sailboat.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Coast Guard, the man was safely retrieved and transported to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force. Remarkably, he was reported to be in good health considering the challenging circumstances he had endured.

While the identity of the rescued sailor has not been disclosed, it has been revealed that he is a 64-year-old Bahamian national. This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sea and the importance of adequate safety measures on vessels.

