The Heroic Rescue at Sea: Coast Guard Safely Rescues Stranded Individuals

In a daring mission off the coast of the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Coast Guard has successfully saved 12 lives from the beleaguered M/V Bonnie G. The cargo vessel, flagged from Vanuatu and measuring an impressive 195 feet, found itself in distress when it started taking on water and eventually ran aground near St. Thomas’ airport.

Thanks to quick thinking and efficient coordination, all 12 individuals onboard were successfully transferred to safety. Miraculously, no injuries were reported, and the Coast Guard’s heroic efforts ensured the survival of everyone involved.

Upon receiving a desperate VHF marine radio communication from the Bonnie G at 3:41 a.m., Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan promptly alerted both vessel traffic in the vicinity and the Boat Forces Detachment in St. Thomas. Without hesitation, a Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft was launched to provide the necessary rescue assistance. The boat crew quickly arrived on scene, embarked the survivors, and transported them to the Crown Bay Marina.

“This was an incredibly close call, and I must commend our watchstanders and responding boat crew for their exceptional efforts in bringing the people aboard the Bonnie G to safety,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “However, our work is far from over. We must conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the causes of this incident and address any potential pollution threats promptly and effectively. Our priority is to maintain and protect the pristine waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

In collaboration with the Bonnie G vessel company, the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Detachment and response personnel are actively evaluating the pollution threat stemming from the stranded vessel. With approximately 13,000 gallons of fuel, 250 gallons of lube oil, and a cargo consisting of six cars, a truck, a trailer, and two pallets, it is crucial to handle the situation wisely and prevent any environmental damage. To that end, the Coast Guard has notified the National Response Center and local authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As the investigation into this incident unfolds, the Coast Guard reminds the public of the importance of reporting any hazardous substance release or oil spill promptly. By contacting the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802, individuals can play a vital role in protecting the environment and ensuring the safety of everyone involved. In some cases, reports can also be made directly to the EPA Regional office or the nearest U.S. Coast Guard unit.

The Coast Guard's dedication to preserving our oceans, coasts, and waterways is truly commendable.

FAQ

1. Why did the M/V Bonnie G run aground?

The M/V Bonnie G ran aground after it started taking on water in the engine room. This caused the vessel to lose control and ultimately led to the accident.

2. Were there any casualties in the incident?

Fortunately, all 12 individuals onboard the M/V Bonnie G were rescued safely without any reported injuries. Thanks to the timely response of the Coast Guard, a potential tragedy was averted.

3. What is being done to address the pollution threat?

Coast Guard authorities, in coordination with the Bonnie G vessel company, are actively assessing the current pollution threat. The vessel is carrying approximately 13,000 gallons of fuel and 250 gallons of lube oil. It is crucial to prevent any potential environmental damage and ensure proper management of these hazardous materials.

4. How can I report a hazardous substance release or oil spill?

Reporting such incidents is of utmost importance to safeguard the environment. You can contact the National Response Center (NRC) at 1-800-424-8802. If direct communication with the NRC is not possible, reports can also be made to the EPA Regional office or the nearest U.S. Coast Guard unit. The EPA should be contacted for releases to inland areas or inland waters, while the Coast Guard should be contacted for releases to coastal waters, ports, and harbors.

5. How can I contribute to the Coast Guard’s mission?

If you are inspired by the Coast Guard’s heroic actions and want to make a difference, consider joining the U.S. Coast Guard’s service. Visit www.gocoastguard.com to learn more about the opportunities available to protect, defend, and save lives.