According to recent Russian customs data, Turkey has imported at least $14.3 million worth of coal from areas of Ukraine that have been annexed by Russia. Between February and July of this year, approximately 160,400 tonnes of coal from the annexed regions of Donetsk and Luhansk were shipped to Turkey. This news comes as a surprise, as the United States and the European Union have imposed restrictions on trade with Russia and the areas of Ukraine controlled by Moscow.

Unlike its Western allies, Turkey has not implemented any sanctions on Russia or the annexed regions of Ukraine. Despite being a member of NATO and supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Turkey continues to engage in trade with Russia. The significant amount of coal imported from the annexed territories suggests that Turkey is ignoring the call to restrict trade.

Turkey is the largest export destination for coal from the annexed regions, accounting for 95% of all shipments during the period. This raises concerns about Turkey’s commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. The increase in coal consumption and production for electricity generation in Turkey also contradicts the global trend of transitioning away from coal due to its environmental impact.

The buyers of the coal from the annexed regions are registered in offshore jurisdictions such as Belize and the British Virgin Islands, as well as in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. Curiously, there are no Turkish companies listed as buyers. This raises questions about the nature of these transactions and the ultimate beneficiaries of the coal exports.

While the commercial trade data does not provide a complete picture of how the coal was exported, it reveals that some shipments went through Russian ports, while others were sent via the Black Sea. It is unclear whether some or all of the coal was re-exported from Turkey.

The news of Turkey’s continued coal imports from annexed Ukraine raises concerns about the country’s commitment to upholding Ukraine’s territorial integrity. As a NATO member and supporter of Ukraine, Turkey should align its trade policies with the restrictive measures imposed by its Western allies. By importing coal from the annexed regions, Turkey may inadvertently be supporting Russia’s actions and undermining efforts to bring stability to Ukraine.