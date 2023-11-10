New Article – Young Football Star Sam Kerr Carries the Weight of Expectation

Sam Kerr, the young football sensation from Australia, is set to lead her team against England in the semifinals of the World Cup. Despite her tender age, Kerr has already established herself as one of the best players in the game, and her country expects nothing less than greatness from her.

Kerr’s journey began at the age of 15 when she made her international debut for Australia. Having already attained the title of the youngest scorer in Australia’s top division, the W-League, Kerr entered the field with high expectations. However, her debut ended in a disappointing defeat to Italy, which brought about immense pressure on the young striker.

Her teammate, Alyssa Mautz, who has played alongside Kerr in both Perth Glory and the Chicago Red Stars, emphasized the early pressure Kerr experienced in her career. “She couldn’t enjoy the game as much as she would like at that age,” Mautz revealed in an interview with CNN.

Fast forward to the present day, and Kerr has evolved into a global icon and one of the best players in the world. In 2022, she made history by becoming the first female player to grace the cover of the popular soccer video game, FIFA. Such honors only serve to add even more weight to Kerr’s shoulders, but it is this pressure that drives her to continually strive for greatness.

Mautz believes that the stress of being considered the best player in Australia has fueled Kerr’s motivation to succeed. She stated, “Being put on a pedestal and having that stress… I think it did drive her, obviously, and she already had that mentality of wanting to be the best.”

As we anticipate the thrilling match between Australia and England, all eyes will be on Sam Kerr. Can she carry the weight of expectation and lead her team to victory? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain – this young football star has already made an indelible mark on the game.

