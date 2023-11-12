Russian Tech Entrepreneur Condemns Invasion of Ukraine as “Inhumane”

In a bold and unprecedented move, Arkady Volozh, the co-founder and former CEO of Russia’s largest internet company, has publicly criticized Vladimir Putin’s military intervention in Ukraine. Volozh, a highly respected figure in Russia’s tech industry, expressed his strong opposition to what he called the “barbaric” invasion, stating that he is “horrified by the fact that every day bombs fly into the homes of Ukrainians.”

As a Kazakhstan-born Israeli entrepreneur with a background in computer science and investment, Volozh emphasized his personal connection to the conflict, highlighting that he has friends and relatives in Ukraine. He acknowledged his own responsibility as a citizen of Russia, despite having lived abroad since 2014, and expressed his unwavering opposition to war.

Volozh’s decision to speak out came after he was sanctioned by the European Union due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The EU justified their actions by stating that Volozh, as a prominent businessperson in Russia’s economic sectors, contributed to the revenue that supported the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine. They also accused his company, Yandex, of promoting state media and narratives while de-ranking and removing critical content related to the Kremlin.

In his statement, Volozh disclosed that he had been working on international projects for Yandex since relocating to Israel, but the outbreak of the war led to a significant change in his perception. He shifted his focus to supporting talented Russian engineers who wanted to leave the country and start anew. Volozh acknowledged the challenges involved in facilitating their exit and expressed hope that these individuals would contribute to the technological advancements of their new host countries.

Reflecting on Yandex’s founding principles, Volozh admitted that he and his team had envisioned creating a new Russia—one that was open, progressive, and integrated into the global economy. However, he observed that Russia’s reluctance to embrace global norms became increasingly apparent over time, resulting in mounting pressure on the company. Despite these challenges, Volozh maintained that they persevered and did their best under difficult circumstances, though he conceded that alternative approaches could have been explored.

Meanwhile, another prominent Russian businessman, Oleg Tinkov, gained attention for openly denouncing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Unlike most Russian oligarchs who have offered guarded criticism, Tinkov has been outspoken in his opposition to the war, even renouncing his Russian citizenship in protest. The UK recently lifted sanctions against Tinkov after he successfully appealed, claiming that the initial sanctions were a result of an error.

Volozh’s and Tinkov’s standing up against the invasion of Ukraine marks a significant shift in the attitudes of Russian businessmen. Their courageous act of speaking out challenges the status quo and exemplifies the growing dissent within the Russian business community.

