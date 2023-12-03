Progressive Democrat and CNN Host Clash Over Hamas’ Use of Sexual Violence

In a heated exchange on CNN, Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal and anchor Dana Bash clashed over the lack of widespread condemnation of Hamas’ use of sexual violence against Israeli women during their attacks in Oct. 7. While Bash raised the issue of sexual violence and questioned why there has been a lack of attention to this issue, Jayapal deflected and quickly shifted the conversation back to Israel.

The conversation took an interesting turn when Bash pointed out the progressive women’s silence on the use of rape as a weapon of war by Hamas. However, instead of addressing the concern, Jayapal emphasized the importance of remembering that Israel is a democracy and suggested that any violations of international humanitarian law by Israel would only make it more difficult for them to maintain alliances and public support.

Despite the attempts to redirect the conversation, Bash continued to press Jayapal on the issue of Hamas’ use of sexual violence. The congresswoman argued that it is crucial to consider the broader context and condemn all outrages committed against Palestinians, citing the thousands of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes. However, when Bash highlighted that Israeli soldiers do not engage in the rape of Palestinian women, Jayapal avoided directly addressing the question and instead spoke about not ranking different forms of oppression.

The lack of condemnation of Hamas’ sexual violence against Israeli women has been a topic of criticism, leading to calls for action from international women’s organizations. The official UN Women X account faced backlash for its silence on the issue, prompting the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to announce an investigation into the Hamas attacks and their use of sexual violence. Guterres emphasized that gender-based violence must be condemned at all times and in all places.

The silence from major women’s groups, such as the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment and the international MeToo movement, has also drawn criticism. Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of “The View,” called out these organizations for their failure to denounce the sexual violence used against Israeli women. She highlighted the immorality of using sexual violence as a weapon of war and the need for these organizations to take a stand against it.

While the clash between Jayapal and Bash highlighted differing perspectives on the issue, the core fact remains: the use of sexual violence by Hamas during their attacks on Israeli women is a serious concern that deserves attention and condemnation.

FAQs

What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian militant group and political party. It was founded in 1987 and is considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States and the European Union. Hamas has been involved in armed conflict with Israel and has been accused of using violence, including the use of sexual violence, as a tactic in their attacks.

What is international humanitarian law?

International humanitarian law, also known as the laws of war, is a set of rules that aim to protect people who are not taking part in the hostilities during armed conflicts. It sets out the rights and responsibilities of parties involved in armed conflicts, including the protection of civilians, prisoners of war, and other individuals who are affected by the conflict.

