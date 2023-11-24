Exploring Ukraine’s Battle for Control Over the Dnipro River

Kyiv, Ukraine – For the past two years, Ukraine has been engaged in a fierce conflict for control over the Dnipro River. This strategic waterway, spanning 2,200 kilometers and serving as Europe’s fourth longest river, holds immense significance for both Ukrainian and Russian forces.

In an exclusive report, we gained access to a Ukrainian drone pilot, Serhiy Ostapenko, who is a member of the “Sons of Thunder” unit. Ostapenko and his team have been tasked with crossing the Dnipro River, pushing back Russian forces, and establishing a stronghold on the left bank.

The operation has not been without its challenges. Russian bombardment has been constant, leaving little respite for the Ukrainian troops. “The enemy is shelling us 24 hours a day,” Ostapenko revealed. “I don’t remember the last time there was silence for more than an hour.”

The Dnipro River acts as a natural defensive barrier for Russian troops who have been occupying the marshlands of the Kherson region. Last year, Ukrainian fighters managed to liberate the Kherson city from Russian occupation, marking a crucial victory. However, the region remains under persistent bombardment from across the river.

The Ukrainian armed forces have been gradually pushing back Russian troops, gaining ground and advancing 3 to 8 kilometers back from the river. Establishing a firm bridgehead across the Dnipro and impeding further Russian advances could offer better protection for Kherson city and its residents.

Moreover, an advance on the left bank could potentially pave the way for a southern push towards occupied Crimea, the peninsula that Russia illegaly annexed in 2014. This prospect has sparked hope among Ukrainian forces, inspiring them to put in their utmost effort to secure a firm foothold on the other side of the river.

Despite the challenges, Ukrainian troops have managed to establish connections across the Dnipro, facilitating the transportation of crucial supplies to their partners on the other side. Ostapenko’s drone unit provides vital cover for soldiers crossing the river, surveils Russian movements, and masks the locations of Ukrainian troops and equipment.

While the danger is inherent in their work, Ostapenko perceives the constant bombardment as a sign of the Ukrainian forces’ effectiveness. The enemy’s resistance indicates that they are causing significant problems, forcing the opposing side to fight relentlessly.

Meanwhile, in Kherson city, the initial jubilation following last year’s liberation has given way to unease. Residents now focus on survival, navigating their daily lives despite the constant threat of shelling. The absence of sound is often more unnerving than the actual bombardment, as they wait in anticipation and listen intently for any signs of danger.

As Ukraine continues its intense battle for control over the Dnipro River, the resilience and determination of its fighters remain unwavering. With each passing day, they inch closer to their goal, defying the odds and working against a tenacious opponent.

