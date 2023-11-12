Cluster munitions have proven to be a game-changer for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, surpassing expectations in their effectiveness against the invasion army. This surprising outcome has impressed not only the Ukrainian military but also foreign analysts.

Previously designed to target open terrain, cluster munitions are now being utilized by Ukrainian soldiers to inflict heavy losses on enemy forces even within their fortified positions. These munitions serve as a temporary replacement for high-explosive incendiary ammunition and have demonstrated remarkable capabilities against fortified targets, exceeding their intended purpose.

The increase in personnel losses among the invading army can be directly attributed to the devastating impact of these cluster shells. Military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov explains that the shells were initially designed to destroy enemies in open terrain, but now they have become highly effective even against fortified positions.

While Ukraine’s Western partners have provided significant support, it is important to note that the supply of ‘ordinary’ projectiles for the Ukrainian army will not occur overnight. This ongoing process involves expanding production capabilities, as many production lines for shells had been shut down after the Cold War. However, Western partners and their allies are now working to revive and deploy these production lines to meet the growing demand.

It is not only the Ukrainian Armed Forces that have experienced ammunition shortages; the invading Russian forces are also facing a desperate need for shells. Despite having their own production lines, the intensity of Russian artillery usage has significantly decreased. The Ukrainian military, in contrast, has seen a surge in the effectiveness of its artillery, giving them an advantage on the front lines.

As cluster munitions continue to shape Ukraine’s military strategy and deliver heavy blows to the invading forces, it is clear that this unexpected turn of events has altered the balance of power. The use of these munitions has not only exceeded expectations but has also highlighted the importance of adapting tactics and weaponry to the realities of the conflict.

FAQ:

Q: What are cluster munitions?

A: Cluster munitions are weapons that distribute smaller explosive submunitions over a wide area, increasing the likelihood of hitting multiple targets.

Q: How are cluster munitions being used in Ukraine?

A: Cluster munitions are being used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to target fortified positions of the invading army, causing heavy losses.

Q: Why are cluster munitions effective against fortified targets?

A: While cluster munitions were initially designed for open terrain, they have proven to be effective against fortified positions due to their ability to disperse smaller explosives over a wide area, maximizing damage.

Q: What impact have cluster munitions had on the conflict?

A: The use of cluster munitions has significantly impacted the conflict by changing Ukraine’s military strategy and giving them an advantage against the invading forces.

Q: Are cluster munitions in Ukraine the result of Western support?

A: Yes, Ukraine’s Western partners have provided support, including cluster munitions, to aid the country’s defense efforts.

Source: Ukrinform (www.ukrinform.ua)